Rajkummar Rao buys Janhvi Kapoor's luxurious apartment?

Rajkummar Rao has brought a luxurious property in Mumbai which was owned by his Ruhi co-star Janhvi Kapoor, reportedly. The price at which he brought it, will surely blow your mind.

Looks like people from the Hindi film industry have been dealing a lot with the properties lately. Recently, there were reports about Arjun Kapoor selling his flat, which was followed by reports about Ranveer Singh buying a new property in Mumbai. And now, another actor from Bollywood has struck a deal with his fellow co-star and brought a new property. As per reports that are doing rounds, actor Rajkummar Rao has brought a new property in Mumbai, and it belongs to none other but his ‘Ruhi’ co-star Janhvi Kapoor.

If reports are to be believed, the luxurious apartment of Janhvi Kapoor was brought by Rajkummar Rao for a price of a whopping Rs 44 crore. The flat is spread over an area of 3456 square feet. It is being claimed in the report that this deal is one of the most expensive deals in the country. While Rajkumar Rao is very happy about buying this flat, it is being claimed that Janhvi has earned some big bucks from this deal.

Reports have further claimed that when Janhvi Kapoor brought the year 2020, she paid a price of Rs 39 crore. And now that she has reportedly sold it to Rajkummar Rao for Rs 44 crore, she clearly had made a profit of Rs 5 crore.

Rajkummar Rao’s newly brought flat is situated in the ‘Lotus Arya’ and has been constructed by film producer Anand Pandit. Rajkummar and his wife Patralekhaa, who already owned the 11th and 12th floors of this building, have reportedly brought the 14th, 15th and 16th floors from Janhvi Kapoor.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Janhvi Kapoor is presently making headlines for her recently released film 'Good Luck Jerry'. Rajkummar Rao's 'Hit The First Case', which was released a few weeks ago, flopped miserably at the box office. Apart from this, Rajkumar will also be seen in films like 'Mr and Mrs Mahi', 'Bhide', 'Second Inning', 'Guns and Gulabs', the biopic of Shrikant Bhola and 'Swagat Hai'. As for Janhvi, she will be seen opposite actor Varun Dhawan in ‘Bawaal’.