Karan Johar Announces Social Media Detox

Filmmaker Karan Johar, known for actively sharing his views and posts on social media, has decided to take a break from digital platforms, opting for a temporary digital detox. He informed his fans through a post on his Instagram stories, "Digital Detox for a week ! No doom scrolling! No DMs! No posts! May the universe give me the strength to stay away!!!!" he wrote.

Social media has a significant impact on various aspects of life including mental health and many people are discovering that stepping away from their screens can bring real peace of mind. Many celebs and famous people often opt for social media detox for their mental well-being.

Praise for Bollywood's Resurgence

Earlier, the ace director praised the latest Bollywood releases, including Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar' and the multi-starrer war drama film 'Border 2'. Taking to his Instagram story, Karan Johar emphasised that the back-to-back hits at the box office have cemented Bollywood's position in the long run.

"The mega success of the two recent back to back mega Hindi film successes prove on thing....BOLLYWOOD (yes incorrect terminology but here to stay) is BACK! Naysayers can fly a kite! All DHURANDHARS will cross BORDERS of excellence when the films strike emotional chords with a paying audience!!!!" Karan wrote on Instagram.

Admiration for 'Homebound' Director

He also expressed admiration for 'Homebound' director Neeraj Ghaywan after the film missed out on a nomination at this year's Academy Awards. Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, the film is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, and Apoorva Mehta, and co-produced by Marijke deSouza and Melita Toscan Du Plantier, with Martin Scorsese and Pravin Khairnar serving as Executive Producers. (ANI)