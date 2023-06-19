Karan Deol wedding: Salman Khan attends ceremony with swollen eyes, fans worried about his health

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Fans were alarmed and taken aback by Bollywood actor Salman Khan's swollen-looking eyes at Karan Deol's wedding celebration.
     

    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Jun 19, 2023, 1:29 PM IST

    On Sunday, June 18, Drisha Acharya, the great-granddaughter of Bimal Roy, and Karan Deol, the son of Sunny Deol, wed in a small ceremony at Taj Lands End in Mumbai. Bigwigs from the Hindi film business attended the Deols' lavish reception at the same location following the wedding ceremony in the afternoon. The newlyweds were blessed at the reception by Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Suniel Shetty, Anupam Kher, Jackie Shroff, and others.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Bollywood star Salman Khan showed up at Karan Deol's wedding reception on Sunday with horribly swollen eyes, alarming his fans. Salman, who has been hard at work filming his much awaited movie Tiger 3, showed up to the reception sporting a beautiful blue suit. On the red carpet, admirers couldn't help but notice his puffy eyes as he smiled for the photographers. Salman Khan famously wore sunglasses when filming the Bigg Boss OTT 2 premiere on Saturday.

    WHAT DID FANS SAY? Fans were genuinely worried about his eyes and took to the comments section to showcase their concern. One user commented: 'Whats wrong to bhaijaan eyes' while another wrote: “His eyes look swollen. Hope he is okay." Check out the video here in which the actor greets the media and strikes a pose: 

    WORK FRONT: Salman Khan's next film appearance will be in Tiger 3. After Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai, it is the third movie in the Tiger franchise and a part of the YRF Spy Universe. In addition to Salman Khan, Tiger 3 features Katrina Kaif, who had appeared in the first two films as the superspy Zoya. Emraan Hashmi plays the villain in the movie as well. Maneesh Sharma is the director, and this year's Diwali is set aside for the movie's theatrical debut. Meanwhile, he is hosting the second season of Bigg Boss OTT. 

