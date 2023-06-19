Karan Deol, Drisha Acharya's Wedding Reception: Ranveer, Deepika Padukone look stunning at the party (Video)

Deepika Padukone made a special appearance alongside her husband Ranveer Singh at actor Karan Deol's wedding celebration in Mumbai. Ranveer's family included his father, Jagjit Singh Bhavnani, mother, Anju Bhavnani, and sister Ritika Bhavnani. Earlier in the day, Karan married his longtime lover Drisha Acharya.

Ranveer and Deepika were seen entering the Taj Lands End reception hall in a video that has gone viral online. Ranveer leads Deepika into the building. Deepika looks lovely in a black anarkali, while Ranveer wears a white sherwani and trousers with a matching stole and sunglasses.

During the reception, the couple met guests and enjoyed a live performance by Kapil Sharma. Ranveer has previously attended Karan's sangeet sans Deepika. He hugged Karan and even pulled him up on stage at the occasion.

Sunny Deol's son married his long-term lover Drisha Acharya in Mumbai on Sunday. Family members and close friends attended the wedding. Later that evening, Karan turned to Instagram to post the official wedding images.

He captioned the wedding photos, "You are my today and all of my tomorrows." The start of a wonderful adventure in our life. We are overwhelmed by the abundance of blessings and well wishes that surround us!" Drisha keeps her hand on Karan's shoulder as they go through the wedding ceremonies in the first shot. Fans applauded the pair as soon as he uploaded the photos. Ranveer Singh also left comments with heart emojis.

Karan and Drisha had a terrific time at the pre-wedding festivities. Ranveer Singh joined the Deols on stage. Bobby, Dharmendra, Sunny, and Abhay.