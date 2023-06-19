Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karan Deol, Drisha Acharya's Wedding Reception: Ranveer, Deepika Padukone look stunning at the party (Video)

    Deepika Padukone made a special appearance alongside her husband Ranveer Singh at actor Karan Deol's wedding celebration in Mumbai.

    Karan Deol, Drisha Acharya's Wedding Reception: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone look stunning at the party (Video) RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 19, 2023, 9:21 AM IST

    Deepika Padukone made a special appearance alongside her husband Ranveer Singh at actor Karan Deol's wedding celebration in Mumbai. Ranveer's family included his father, Jagjit Singh Bhavnani, mother, Anju Bhavnani, and sister Ritika Bhavnani. Earlier in the day, Karan married his longtime lover Drisha Acharya.

    Ranveer and Deepika were seen entering the Taj Lands End reception hall in a video that has gone viral online. Ranveer leads Deepika into the building. Deepika looks lovely in a black anarkali, while Ranveer wears a white sherwani and trousers with a matching stole and sunglasses.

    During the reception, the couple met guests and enjoyed a live performance by Kapil Sharma. Ranveer has previously attended Karan's sangeet sans Deepika. He hugged Karan and even pulled him up on stage at the occasion.

    Also Read: Tara Sutaria to Ananya Pandey: Bollywood divas serving gorgeous monsoon looks

    Sunny Deol's son married his long-term lover Drisha Acharya in Mumbai on Sunday. Family members and close friends attended the wedding. Later that evening, Karan turned to Instagram to post the official wedding images.

    Also Read: Kareena Kapoor's touching Father's Day tribute to Saif Ali Khan

    He captioned the wedding photos, "You are my today and all of my tomorrows." The start of a wonderful adventure in our life. We are overwhelmed by the abundance of blessings and well wishes that surround us!" Drisha keeps her hand on Karan's shoulder as they go through the wedding ceremonies in the first shot. Fans applauded the pair as soon as he uploaded the photos. Ranveer Singh also left comments with heart emojis.

    Karan and Drisha had a terrific time at the pre-wedding festivities. Ranveer Singh joined the Deols on stage. Bobby, Dharmendra, Sunny, and Abhay.

     

    Last Updated Jun 19, 2023, 9:21 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Who was Poojapura Ravi? Noted Malayalam actor dies at 83; funeral on Tuesday RBA

    Who was Poojapura Ravi? Noted Malayalam actor dies at 83; funeral on Tuesday

    The Archies: Alia Bhatt poses with Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Zoya Akhtar at Netflix Tudum event in Brazil RBA

    The Archies: Alia Bhatt poses with Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Zoya Akhtar at Netflix's Tudum event in Brazil

    Pushpa 2: The Rule (Hindi) reigns supreme, retains No. 1 spot in most anticipated Hindi films ADC

    Pushpa 2: The Rule (Hindi) reigns supreme, retains No. 1 spot in most anticipated Hindi films

    Tara Sutaria to Ananya Pandey: Bollywood divas serving gorgeous monsoon looks MAH

    Tara Sutaria to Ananya Pandey: Bollywood divas serving gorgeous monsoon looks

    Kareena Kapoor's touching Father's Day tribute to Saif Ali Khan ATG

    Kareena Kapoor's touching Father's Day tribute to Saif Ali Khan

    Recent Stories

    BGMI redeem codes for June 19 Use them and get FREE weapon skins sniper gun more gcw

    BGMI redeem codes for June 19: Use them and get FREE weapon skins, sniper gun & more

    From the India Gate: Asianet News Network Political Gossip Episde 28

    From the India Gate: Left is right, IAS vs IPS in Tamil Nadu and more

    Kerala news LIVE 19 June 2023 Latest Updates Highlights major developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Man injured after being hit by MLA M M Mani's car in Thiruvananthapuram

    Petrol and Diesel Price Today, 19 June: Minor changes in fuel rates; check cost per litre in your city

    Petrol and Diesel Price Today, 19 June: Minor changes in fuel rates; check cost per litre in your city

    Bhagwant Mann move for free Gurbani telecast sparks row SGPC Opposition reacts gcw

    Bhagwant Mann's move for free Gurbani telecast sparks row

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon