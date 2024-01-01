Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kapil Sharma's visit to 'Heart Attack Parathe' triggers Police complaint against stall owner, here's why

    Jalandhar police have charged Veer Davinder Singh for keeping his shop open until late at night and registered an FIR under section 188- Disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant.

    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Jan 1, 2024, 4:32 PM IST

    A lawsuit has been filed under Section 188 against Paratha stall owner Veer Davinder Singh for delivering 'heart attack' parathas to stand-up comedian and actor Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Sharma. The police have charged Singh with keeping the shop open until late at night. Meanwhile, Singh has accused the police of hitting him, keeping him in a room, and harassing him severely.

    Veer Davinder Singh accuses SHO Ajayab Singh

    Singh accused SHO Ajayab Singh of manhandling and heckling him during a press conference at the Jalandhar Press Club. Davinder stated that he earns his living by preparing parathas at home and operates his Model Town shop late at night. Davinder claimed that when SHO Ajayab discovered Kapil's presence at the former's stall, the police arrested and attacked him. He was also harassed and held in a room for long hours. Davinder has requested an investigation and has encouraged authorities to take appropriate action against the involved police officers.

    SHO Ajayab Singh clarifies

    SHO Ajayab, on the other hand, spoke in his defense, claiming that adjacent people had complained about Davinder contaminating the neighborhood by operating his paratha kiosk until late at night. Ajayab also claims that multiple warnings were provided to Davinder, which he ignored. He also accused Davinder of misbehavior and a lack of cooperation when police officers approached him to confront him. These incidents were captured on video and are sufficient evidence to be used against the stall owner.

    The incident 

    The controversy erupted after Kapil and his wife Ginni visited the former's hometown while visiting their parents in Jalandhar. When they arrived in Model Town, they ate the legendary 'heart attack' parathas. Kapil lavished praise on the parathas and tea.

    Last Updated Jan 1, 2024, 4:32 PM IST
