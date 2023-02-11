Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kantara in English: Rishab Shetty's blockbuster film to be released for audiences across the boundaries

    Kantara is now available in English, after previously being released in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Tulu by Hombale Films.

    Kantara in English: Rishab Shetty's blockbuster film to be released for audiences across the boundaries RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Feb 11, 2023, 2:49 PM IST

    While Hombale Films has conquered almost every heart and every box office window with its biggest blockbuster of the year, 'Kantara', the film is ready to enthrall the audience in English now. Seems like the success of Kantara does not have any boundaries.

    As the multilingual action thriller made noise in around every theater of the world with its amazing story, its entry into the OTT space had also seen a great response from the audience and now the film is all set to be available for the audience across the boundaries with the release of its English version. 

    Also Read: When Anushka Shetty said, "I can’t leave Prabhas" (Throwback)

    Rishab Shetty starrer Kantara brought an engaging story from the heartlands of India that booked a phenomenal success in the theatres and OTT universe subsequently. The film was released in multiple languages, first in Kannada, followed by the dubbed version in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam. Taking ahead it's journey of reaching a larger audience, the film hit the OTT screens with the release of its Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Tamil version on Prime Videos and Hindi versions on Netflix. Now, expanding its reach, Kantara is finally released its English version on Netflix. 

    Also Read: Video of the day: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's latest workout post is not to be missed-watch now

    As Kantara is now all set to serve a larger audience with the release of its English version, we can just wait and watch how the film will create more examples of its success. Moreover, while the film has always been receiving immense love and praise from the audience, critics, and other dignitaries of different fields, it has recently achieved the milestone of completing 100 days that has been celebrated by its cast and the team members where the writer, director, and actor of Kantara announced the prequel of the film. 

    Kantara was released in the Kannada and Hindi versions on 30th September and 14th October, respectively. The film is written and directed by Rishab Shetty. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda under Hombale Films, the film features Rishab Shetty, Sapthami Gowda, and Kishore Kumar G in pivotal roles.

    Last Updated Feb 11, 2023, 2:49 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    pro-wrestling WWE: The Undertaker breaks his silence about what he said to Bray Wyatt on RAW XXX-ayh

    WWE: The Undertaker breaks his silence about what he said to Bray Wyatt on RAW XXX

    Video of the day: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's latest workout post is not to be missed-watch now RBA

    Video of the day: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's latest workout post is not to be missed-watch now

    Valentines Day special Salman Khan Himesh reunite for Kisi ka Bhai Kisi ki Jaan song Naiyo Lagda RBA

    Valentine’s Day special: Salman Khan, Himesh re-unite for 'Kisi ka Bhai Kisi ki Jaan's song 'Naiyo Lagda'

    Did Rashmika Mandanna buy 5 luxury flats in Hyderabad, Goa, Coorg, Mumbai and Bangalore? Actress answers RBA

    Did Rashmika Mandanna buy 5 luxury flats in Hyderabad, Goa, Coorg, Mumbai and Bangalore? Actress answers

    Allu Arjun turns good samaritan, extends financial help to fan's ailing father RBA

    Allu Arjun turns good samaritan, extends financial help to fan's ailing father

    Recent Stories

    pro-wrestling WWE: The Undertaker breaks his silence about what he said to Bray Wyatt on RAW XXX-ayh

    WWE: The Undertaker breaks his silence about what he said to Bray Wyatt on RAW XXX

    Pakistan govt approves new tax on electricity to meet IMF bailout conditions: Report AJR

    Pakistan govt approves new tax on electricity to meet IMF bailout conditions: Report

    Video of the day: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's latest workout post is not to be missed-watch now RBA

    Video of the day: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's latest workout post is not to be missed-watch now

    pro-wrestling WWE: Check out backstage details regarding Elimination Chamber matches development-ayh

    WWE: Check out backstage details regarding Elimination Chamber matches development

    Tripura election 2023: 'Three-way battle will help Left-Congress alliance', says CPI(M)'s Sitaram Yechury AJR

    Tripura election 2023: 'Three-way battle will help Left-Congress alliance', says CPI(M)'s Sitaram Yechury

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Ahmedabad/3rd T20I: Do not mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: 'Don't mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Jai Shri Ram chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    'Jai Shri Ram' chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    Video Icon
    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon