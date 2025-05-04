Kannada director S Murali Mohan is facing a health crisis due to a kidney ailment. He is currently undergoing dialysis and requires a kidney transplant. He is seeking financial assistance for the procedure.

S Murali Mohan, the director of Kannada films like Santa (starring Shivarajkumar), Mallikarjuna (starring Ravichandran), and Nagarahavu (starring Upendra), is facing a health crisis. After 36 years in the film industry, he has had to step away from directing, acting, and writing due to his illness.

Murali Mohan has been suffering from a kidney ailment for the past 5-6 years, since the COVID-19 pandemic. He has been undergoing dialysis and now requires a kidney transplant. This news has recently gone viral on social media.

In an interview, Murali Mohan revealed his health struggles, stating, “My health is not good. I was at a stage where I was undergoing dialysis. But now it has come to the transplantation stage. Currently, it costs 30,000 per month. I need 30-35 lakhs for a new kidney. But, in the current situation, I am unable to afford it. I am struggling to meet the expenses of medicine and dialysis.”

When asked if anyone had offered help, he responded, “It's not right to ask anyone personally. However, I have contacted a few people, including actor Sudeep. Actor Upendra, actor Sudeep, and I used to spend time together. I have contacted Upendra and received some help. I am currently trying to contact Sudeep. But, it's not right to blame anyone about this. Because, this is my bad situation. It's wrong to say that they should help, or these people should help.”

Murali Mohan also addressed the common question of how he faced financial difficulties despite working in the film industry for so long. He explained, "Yes, even though I worked in the film industry, not everyone can make money here. Only a few people can make money in the film industry. That's the biggest problem of the film industry. Also, we don't take care of our health back then."

Speaking about health, he added, “Our first mistake is not paying attention to health before we turn 40-45. Busy with film work, I have even slept only 2 hours a day. We become dedicated to cinema without paying attention to exercise, food, or health. But, as we turn 40, the heart starts to make itself known, the kidneys, the liver, everything starts talking. They start saying, 'You haven't taken care of me properly, take care of me now.' But, even when we realize that, financial problems come in the way.”

Murali Mohan further stated, "The Kannada film industry and Kannada film audience are very generous. I have also told the Film Chamber, including actor Sudeep, about my current situation. I am hoping for help. I am in a situation where it would be good if I could replace the kidney today itself. But, since I am waiting for financial help, I will undergo a kidney transplant as soon as it is arranged." He remains hopeful for timely financial assistance.