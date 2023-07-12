Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kangana Ranaut gives savage reaction to Sonam Kapoor mocking her English at Koffee With Karan

    Reacting to an old clip from the third season of Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan featuring Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut opened up on being ridiculed for fluency in the English language.

    First Published Jul 12, 2023, 9:59 AM IST

    Kangana Ranaut, who always is bold and fearless about her opinions regarding nepotism in Bollywood and her fight with the bollywood film mafia gang, which according to her, is led by noted filmmaker Karan Johar that has tried to sabotage her career countless times in past, and also is open about fighting with the so-called 'film mafia', recently gave her fitting reaction to a video clip from the third season of Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan. The much-loved celebrity talk show is known to spill the beans about people's dating rumours, relationship rumours, rifts with directors, friendships and more. Taking an indirect sly dig at the above-mentioned episode, Kangana said that no outsider gets taunted for their English speaking skills. The episode had celebrity guests such as Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor.

    The viral video clip had Karan asking a question to Sonam during the rapid-fire round. "If you have the power to give the following celebrities these aspects, who would you give - the ability to speak English fluently," the filmmaker asked. To this, Sonam first hesitated, but she said, "I can't..." but then went on to compliment Kangana's fashion sense before actually giving out her name as the answer to the question. Sonam replies, "I think Kangana has a great fashion sense, but...". Karan gives the entire answer by saying, "With questionable English." And Sonam says 'YES'.

    Reacting to the same, Kangana wrote, "What I learned from years of fights with film mafia is that no outsider will ever get mocked for not speaking English…also that show is officially closed forever."

    She further added, "Please don't miss my comeback in the end. Even at 24, after being openly bullied, humiliated and mocked. I showed grace, sophistication, articulation and humility, which English-speaking gossipy aunties with so-called great upbringing can never."

    Last Updated Jul 12, 2023, 9:59 AM IST
