    Are Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday officially dating? Rumoured couple attends Spain concert

    Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday are the most loved and popular young-generation rumoured couple in the Bollywood industry. They made their way to the Arctic Monkeys concert in Spain. The actors, rumoured to be dating, indicated that they were together.

    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Jul 12, 2023, 9:18 AM IST

    Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday fuelled dating rumours after they attended an Arctic Monkeys concert in Madrid, Spain. The actors, rumoured to be dating since last year, shared a photo on their Instagram Stories to reveal that they were at the Artic Monkeys concert that took place recently. Even if both the bollywood actors shared the posts with a time gap between them. The stage set up and the band were the same, leading to speculations that they attended the concert together. This joint appearance of Aditya and Ananya has kind of confirmed that they are officially dating and were together at the Arctic Monkeys concert in Spain.

    Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur have got spotted at several events and made appearances together but never confirmed or denied anything by keeping silent from their sides. Ananya and Aditya's rumours of being in a relationship and dating began last year after the duo appeared on the ramp together for Manish Malhotra's fashion show. Before that, Ananya's appearance on Koffee With Karan Season 7, gave an indirect hint of her and Aditya Roy Kapur's rumoured relationship. Since then, the alleged couple has got clicked and papped by the paparazzi at numerous events.

    Ananya Panday shared the photo from the concert and wrote, "Nothing quite like the Arctic Monkeys. My favourite song ever." On the other hand, Aditya Roy Kapur shared the photo with emojis conveying Arctic Monkeys.

    Aditya was posing with a friend at another concert. While Ananya was missing from the frame, she dropped dancing emojis in the comments section, hinting that she was a part of the crew.

     

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Abhi Meer (@abhi_meer)

    Rumours of Aditya and Ananya dating began last year after Ananya appeared on Koffee With Karan 7. The actress was talking about relationships when Karan Johar gave audiences a hint that she and Aditya are together. Although the actress did not speak in detail about the said hints on the show, the rumours got more strongly fuelled after fans witnessed the rumoured couple together on several occasions.

    Last Updated Jul 12, 2023, 9:18 AM IST
