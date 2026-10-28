Kamya Punjabi criticized Bigg Boss 20 contestant Scout for nominating Love Gill after previously calling her his sister. This comes as Scout's girlfriend, Kaashvi, apologized for her comments against Love Gill during the weekend episode.

Kamya Punjabi Criticizes Scout's Gameplay

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 28 (ANI): Actress and former Bigg Boss contestant Kamya Punjabi is an avid follower of the reality show and frequently shares her opinions on X about the latest happenings, contestants, and their gameplay. In her latest tweet, Kamya took a dig at contestant Scout, who was recently grilled by Rohit Shetty and his girlfriend, Kaashvi, during Weekend Ka Vaar over his growing closeness to Love Gill and his habit of giving her massages.

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 20 featured a nomination task in which Scout nominated Love Gill, whom he had apparently claimed to consider his sister. Love was visibly hurt by his decision, while the other contestants were left surprised, as they had not expected Scout to nominate her. Reacting to Love's nomination by Scout, Kamya Punjabi shared her take on the situation, remarking that these relationships are all a matter of convenience. "Behen maana tha na? Massage khatam toh rishta bhi khatam? Nomination aate hi 'tu kaun aur main kaun' ho gaya! Convenient rishte ka convenient end. Ek daant kya padi, saari family wali feeling gayab ho gayi," she posted on X.

Kaashvi's Apology Amid Backlash

Scout Op’s girlfriend, Kaashvi, recently appeared on the Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar episode, where she confronted her boyfriend, Tanmay, over his growing closeness with fellow contestant Love Gill. During her appearance on the stage, Kaashvi also had a brief interaction with Love and accused her of “trapping” Scout Op. While many viewers supported Kaashvi for confronting her boyfriend, her remarks against Love Gill did not go down well with a section of social media users. Several netizens criticised Kaashvi for making what they considered defamatory remarks against Love, sparking a wave of backlash on social media.

Amid the backlash, Kaashvi on Monday took to Instagram and penned a note, "apologising to everyone" she has hurt. "My intention was to address Scout, call out the mistakes I felt he had made, and hold him accountable for his actions." "However, in doing so, I realise that some of the words I used were insensitive towards other people involved. Regardless of what I was feeling at the time, it is not my place to pass judgements on someone else's intentions or character, and I could have expressed myself better. I never intended to direct hate towards another woman or encourage anyone to target her," she posted. "I understand that my words carry weight, and I take responsibility for how they may have come across. Watching all the 'She knows what shes doing', 'its her strategy' content clouded my emotions but I should have known better. It's not my place to tell her anything. I recognise that and truly apologise to everyone I've hurt," Kaashvi added. (ANI)