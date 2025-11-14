Legendary actress Kamini Kaushal has passed away. Her recent co-stars, including Shahid Kapoor from 'Kabir Singh' and Kareena Kapoor Khan from 'Laal Singh Chaddha', took to social media to express their sorrow and pay heartfelt tributes.

Bollywood Mourns the Loss of a Legend

The news of the demise of legendary actress Kamini Kaushal's left many in grief. As soon as the news of her demise circulated online, members of the film industry took to social media to pay their heartfelt tributes to the iconic actress. Shahid Kapoor, who worked with Kamini Kaushal in 'Kabir Singh', expressed his sorrow over her demise. "Rest in light maam," he posted. Kamini Kaushal played the role of Shahid's grandmother in 'Kabir Singh', which was released in theatres in 2019.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

A while ago, Kamini's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan paid tribute on Instagram. She posted a black-and-white photo of a young Kamini Kaushal along with heart and folded-hands emojis.

An Illustrious Career Spanning Decades

Kamini Kaushal was one of the leading actresses in the 1940s, 50s, and 60s era of Indian cinema, where she shared the screen with superstars like Ashok Kumar, Raj Kapoor, Dev Anand, Dilip Kumar and legends like Raaj Kumar and Dharmendra, among many others.

Debut Film's Historic Cannes Win

The actress made an indelible mark in the industry with her very first film. Her debut, Neecha Nagar (1946), won the prestigious Grand Prix du Festival International du Film at the inaugural Cannes Film Festival, and remains the only Indian film to win the Palme d'Or. It was directed by Chetan Anand and starred Uma Anand and Rafiq Anwar in the lead roles.

The actress reportedly appeared in over 70 films during her illustrious career spanning more than seven decades in the film industry. The actress also worked in television, with her most iconic show being Chand Sitare on Doordarshan. Even in recent years, Kamini Kaushal remained active in cinema, appearing in 'Kabir Singh' (2019) and 'Lal Singh Chaddha' (2022), which starred Shahid Kapoor and Aamir Khan in the lead roles, respectively. (ANI)