Kamal Haasan congratulated Suriya and the team of 'Karuppu' after the film overcame release hurdles. The movie, directed by RJ Balaji, faced delays and show cancellations, with the producer citing 'unavoidable reasons' for the issues.

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan has congratulated the entire team of 'Karuppu', giving a special mention to the lead actor, Suriya. Taking to X, Kamal Haasan mentioned the delays that the film faced prior to its release and wrote, "Brother @Suriya_offl's film Karuppu, which faced issues from the time of its release, has now been resolved smoothly, and the film has been released today. My congratulations to Brother Suriya, the producers, director @RJ_Balaji, and the entire film crew. #Karuppu." தம்பி @Suriya_offl நடிப்பில் உருவான கருப்பு திரைப்படம் வெளியாவதில் இருந்த பிரச்னைகள் சுமுகமாகத் தீர்க்கப்பட்டு படம் இன்று வெளியாகியுள்ளது. தம்பி சூர்யா, தயாரிப்பாளர்கள், இயக்குனர் @RJ_Balaji மற்றும் படக்குழுவினர் அனைவருக்கும் என் வாழ்த்துகள். #Karuppu — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) May 15, 2026

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Reacting to the post, director RJ Balaji commented, "Thank you so much for your wishes sir. Means a lot to me and to our entire team."

Release After Delays

Suriya and Trisha Krishnan starrer 'Karuppu' has finally opened in theatres after much delay. Earlier this week, the film's morning shows were cancelled.

Producer SR Prabu took to X in the early hours of May 14 and apologised to audiences for the sudden cancellation. Sharing the update about the "unavoidable reasons" behind the delay, he wrote, "Due to unavoidable reasons 9 am shows will be cancelled for Karuppu. Our sincere apologies to everyone!"

Director-actor RJ Balaji had also spoken about the hurdles surrounding the film and said the producers were trying their best to solve the issue before release. Talking about the problems faced by the film over the last 32 months, RJ Balaji wrote, "Dearest fans, I dont have a concrete answer to the current situation. Producers are doing their best to solve the hurdles. This film has always had hurdles, and somehow God has made us sail through all that and here we are after 32 months. This time as well, I have faith, complete faith, in him."

About The Film

Written and directed by RJ Balaji, 'Karuppu' also stars Indrans, Natty, Swasika, Sshivada, Anagha Maya Ravi and Supreeth Reddy in important roles. The film's music has been composed by Sai Abhyankkar. (ANI)