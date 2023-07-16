'Jailer' controversy: Makers of Rajinikanth film in legal trouble over title

Rajinikanth starrer upcoming film, 'Jailer', has landed into controversy over its title as its name coincided with another Malayalam film with the same name, which will release around the same time. - By Mahasweta Sarkar

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth’s upcoming film, ‘Jailer’, has landed into controversy over the title of the film. It is known that Rajinikanth will be essaying the role of a Jailer in the film, which has generated excitement among his fans. However, nothing concrete has been released pertaining to the plot of the film. Recently, the makers of a Malayalam film have stepped forward and raised a demand for the Nelson Dilipkumar-directed movie to change its name, at least within the state of Kerala.

Will Rajinikanth’s ‘Jailer’ get a title change?

To provide some context, there is an ongoing issue regarding the title of the film "Jailer" in the state of Kerala. This situation arose because another Malayalam film with the same title is scheduled to be released around the same time as Rajinikanth's "Jailer". The Malayalam film features Dhyan Sreenivasan and is described as a period thriller, directed by Sakkir Madathil and produced by N K Mohammad.

Although the stories of both films are completely different and unrelated, the makers of the Malayalam film are concerned that sharing the same title could cause confusion among the general audience. Sakkir Madathil held a press conference to address this matter, emphasizing its significance. The Malayalam film's team has reportedly reached out to Sun Pictures, the production company behind Rajinikanth's film, to resolve the issue. However, according to Sakkir's statements to the media, the makers of the Tamil film are unwilling to change the title, even for its release in Kerala.

Statements issued by the two production houses

The team behind the Malayalam film expressed their perspective, stating that since they are working on a smaller-scale production, they should be allowed to retain the title considering the disadvantage they already face. They also highlighted that the Tamil film "Jailer" stars one of the biggest stars in Malayalam cinema, Mohanlal, and therefore, a title change would not significantly impact the film's box office collections.

On the other hand, Sun Pictures, the production company behind the Tamil film, Rajinikanth’s ‘Jailer’, issued an official statement asserting that due to the film's association with a major star and their corporate nature, they are unable to change the title. They believe that over time, audiences will come to understand the outcome of this situation.

As of now, it remains to be seen how this matter will be resolved and what decision will be made regarding the title clash between the two films.

