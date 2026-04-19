Kajal Aggarwal shared a heartfelt post for her son Neil on his 4th birthday. The actor posted a carousel of pictures from his space-themed party, writing a warm note wishing her 'little astronaut' a life full of adventure and imagination.

Actor Kajal Aggarwal is showering much love and warmth on her song, Neil, as the little one turns four. In a heartfelt Instagram post, Kajal shared a carousel of pictures and videos from Neil's themed birthday party, joined by friends and family members.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In her caption, the actor wrote, "Happiest 4th birthday, my darling sunshine Neil. May your love for adventure, space, planets, and this beautiful universe always shine bright. May your curiosity and magical imagination never fade. May you always feel the blessings of Lord Ram and Krishna, and continue to joyfully lose yourself in their beautiful stories. May you always remain their most favourite child. We love you more than all the stars in the sky." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajal A Kitchlu (@kajalaggarwalofficial)

She also added a playful note for her son and continued, "You truly do justice to your name, my little astronaut. Reaching for the stars already and stealing our hearts along the way."

Fans quickly rushed to the comment section and showered love for Neil, sending warm wishes.

Kajal and Gautam's Journey

Kajal Aggarwal shares her son, Neil, with husband Gautam Kitchlu. Kajal and Gautam got married in Mumbai in October 2020 and welcomed their baby on April 19, 2022.

Announcing the birth of their baby, Gautam shared a post on his Instagram handle and captioned it as, "Our hearts are full and we are full of gratitude. Thank you, everyone, for your love and blessings". (ANI)