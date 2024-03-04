Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kajal Aggarwal congratulates Tamannaah Bhatia for completing 19 years in film industry

    Kajal Aggarwal congratulated Tamannaah Bhatia on completing 19 years in the film industry, and the Bahubali actress responded with an emotional note.

    Kajal Aggarwal congratulates Tamannaah Bhatia for completing 19 years in film industry nir
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 4, 2024, 2:27 PM IST

    Actor Tamannaah Bhatia marked a significant milestone on March 3rd 2024, as she completed an impressive 19 years in the film industry. Her fellow actress and friend  Kajal Aggarwal celebrated this achievement to social media to extend her congratulations. 

    In a heartwarming post on her official X (formerly Twitter) account, Kajal Aggarwal expressed her joy and admiration for Tamannaah's illustrious career. Sharing fan-made posters dedicated to Tamannaah, Kajal showered her friend with praise, acknowledging the nearly two decades of dedication and talent that Tamannaah has contributed to the industry.

    In response to Kajal's heartfelt message, Tamannaah Bhatia penned an emotional note of gratitude expressing her sincere appreciation for the unwavering support she has received from friends like Kajal and her devoted fans over the years. Promising to continue creating films that resonate with audiences, Tamannaah conveyed her deep gratitude and excitement for the years to come filled with love and cherished memories.

    Having recently made her debut in Malayalam cinema with the action drama 'Bandra' alongside Dileep, she continues to explore diverse roles and genres.

    Tamannaah Bhatia and Kajal on the work front
    Upcoming projects, such as the Tamil horror comedy 'Aranmanai 4'  featuring Raashi Khanna and Yogi Babu, highlight her dynamic range as an actor. Additionally, her involvement in Hindi films like 'Vedaa' and the anticipated cameo appearance in Rajkumar Rao's 'Stree 2' underscores her pan-Indian appeal and popularity.

    Meanwhile, Kajal Aggarwal is gearing up for her roles in high-profile projects such as the Kamal Haasan starrer 'Indian 2' and the Hindi film 'Uma.' Her presence in the Telugu film 'Satyabhama' further solidifies her position as one of the most sought-after talents in the industry.

