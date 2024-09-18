Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kadha Innuvare trailer OUT: Biju Menon-starrer promises feel-good romance

    Kadha Innuvare's trailer promises a feel-good romantic entertainer, releasing Sept 20. The film features Biju Menon, Methil Devika, Nikhila Vimal, and Anu Mohan. Director Vishnu Mohan calls it "relatable to everyone with a love story."
     

    Kadha Innuvare trailer OUT: Biju Menon-starrer promises feel-good romance dmn
    Author
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Sep 18, 2024, 6:59 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 18, 2024, 6:59 PM IST

    The trailer of Kadha Innuvare, slated for release on September 20, has been unveiled, promising a feel-good romantic entertainer. The trailer begins with Renji Panicker's voiceover cautioning against love marriages, followed by Nikhila Vimal's character confessing her love for Anu Mohan's Joseph. The classic Ilaiyaraaja song En Iniya Pon Nilave from Moodu Pani (1980) adds a nostalgic touch.

    Also Read: From Simran to Soori: A look at Tamil cinema celebrities running hotel business


    Actor Unni Mukundan shared the trailer on Facebook, praising director Vishnu Mohan and wishing the team good luck. “Proud to share the Trailer of KadhaInnuVare. From the Director of Meppadiyaan, VishnuMohan! Good luck Brother. Beautiful Trailer ! Sep 20 watch the film in theatres with your friends and family," he wrote.


    The film's teaser, released earlier, showcased Biju Menon as an ordinary man and Methil Devika as MS Lekshmi, a government employee. Director Vishnu Mohan described Kadha Innuvare as "relatable to everyone who has ever had a love story."


    Written and directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Vishnu Mohan, Kadha Innuvare features Biju Menon, Methil Devika, Nikhila Vimal, Anusree, Hakim Shajahan, Anu Mohan, Renji Panicker, and Siddique. The film marks Methil Devika's big-screen debut.


    Kadha Innuvare is jointly produced by Vishnu Mohan, Jomon T John, Shameer Muhammed, and Krishnamoorthy, with Harris Desom and PB Anish as co-producers. Jomon T John handles cinematography, Shameer Muhammed edits, and Ashwin Aryan composes the music.

    Also Read: National cinema day: Watch movies for just Rs 99 across India on September 20

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'SRK promised he'd look after our son, now his number isn't working': Vijayta Pandit's shocking claim RTM

    'SRK promised he'd look after our son, now his number isn't working': Vijayta Pandit's shocking claim

    WATCH: Urvashi Rautela stuns in traditional Manipuri bridal attire at Global Fashion Festival 2024 NTI

    WATCH: Urvashi Rautela stuns in traditional Manipuri bridal attire at Global Fashion Festival 2024

    Krushna Abhishek breaks silence on mami Sunita Ahuja's 'jamta nahi' remark about him and Kashmera Shah RTM

    Krushna Abhishek breaks silence on mami Sunita Ahuja’s ‘jamta nahi’ remark about him and Kashmera Shah

    'It's a different animal': Siddhant Chaturvedi claims no action film compares to his 'Yudhra' RTM

    ‘It's a different animal': Siddhant Chaturvedi claims no action film compares to his 'Yudhra'

    'Paise Yeh Log Double...': Archana Puran Singh opens up about earning less than Kapil Sharma show cast RTM

    'Paise Yeh Log Double...': Archana Puran Singh opens up about earning less than Kapil Sharma show cast

    Recent Stories

    Akshara Singh Bathroom Photoshoot Goes Viral, Fans go gaga over the post

    Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh does seductive photoshoot

    Akshara Singh Bathroom Photoshoot Goes Viral, Fans go gaga over the post

    Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh does seductive photoshoot

    iPhone 13 to OnePlus 12: Best offers on smartphones you can't miss during Amazon sale 2024 gcw

    iPhone 13 to OnePlus 12: Best offers on smartphones you can't miss during Amazon sale 2024

    Why Jr NTR married Lakshmi Pranathi over his girlfriend? Know the story of love and sacrifice RBA

    Why Jr NTR married Lakshmi Pranathi over his girlfriend? Know the story of love and sacrifice

    Kerala: BEVCO sales soar during Onam season, THIS outlet top sales surpassing TVM, Kollam outlets dmn

    Kerala: BEVCO sales soar during Onam season, THIS outlet top sales surpassing TVM, Kollam outlets

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Nandini Sengupta's bold 2023 take on Akbar's secularism returns to spotlight AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Nandini Sengupta's bold 2023 take on Akbar's secularism returns to spotlight

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Dr Anand Ranganathan highlights India's neglect of indigenous medicinal research AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Dr Anand Ranganathan highlights India's neglect of indigenous medicinal research

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon