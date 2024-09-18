Kadha Innuvare trailer OUT: Biju Menon-starrer promises feel-good romance

Kadha Innuvare's trailer promises a feel-good romantic entertainer, releasing Sept 20. The film features Biju Menon, Methil Devika, Nikhila Vimal, and Anu Mohan. Director Vishnu Mohan calls it "relatable to everyone with a love story."

The trailer of Kadha Innuvare, slated for release on September 20, has been unveiled, promising a feel-good romantic entertainer. The trailer begins with Renji Panicker's voiceover cautioning against love marriages, followed by Nikhila Vimal's character confessing her love for Anu Mohan's Joseph. The classic Ilaiyaraaja song En Iniya Pon Nilave from Moodu Pani (1980) adds a nostalgic touch.

Actor Unni Mukundan shared the trailer on Facebook, praising director Vishnu Mohan and wishing the team good luck. “Proud to share the Trailer of KadhaInnuVare. From the Director of Meppadiyaan, VishnuMohan! Good luck Brother. Beautiful Trailer ! Sep 20 watch the film in theatres with your friends and family," he wrote.



The film's teaser, released earlier, showcased Biju Menon as an ordinary man and Methil Devika as MS Lekshmi, a government employee. Director Vishnu Mohan described Kadha Innuvare as "relatable to everyone who has ever had a love story."



Written and directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Vishnu Mohan, Kadha Innuvare features Biju Menon, Methil Devika, Nikhila Vimal, Anusree, Hakim Shajahan, Anu Mohan, Renji Panicker, and Siddique. The film marks Methil Devika's big-screen debut.



Kadha Innuvare is jointly produced by Vishnu Mohan, Jomon T John, Shameer Muhammed, and Krishnamoorthy, with Harris Desom and PB Anish as co-producers. Jomon T John handles cinematography, Shameer Muhammed edits, and Ashwin Aryan composes the music.

