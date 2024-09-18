Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    From Simran to Soori: A look at Tamil cinema celebrities running hotel business

    This article explores the ventures of Tamil cinema celebrities like actors Soori, Jiiva and Simran who have ventured into the hotel business, and reaping profits from it.

    article_image1
    Author
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Sep 18, 2024, 3:10 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 18, 2024, 3:10 PM IST

    Tamil cinema celebrities running hotel business

    Some Tamil cinema celebrities are investing their earnings in various businesses, including the hotel industry. This compilation highlights Tamil actors and actresses who are successfully running restaurants and earning profits through it.

    article_image2

    Madhampatty Rangaraj

    Actor and politician Karunas, along with his wife Grace, runs a successful hotel business. While some ventures faced closure due to financial constraints, the remaining ones are thriving under Grace's management. Chef and Cooku with Comali judge Madhampatty Rangaraj, known for his catering services, also owns a restaurant in the USA. He offers authentic Tamil Nadu cuisine, catering to the taste buds of the Tamil diaspora.

    article_image3

    Actor Jiiva

    Actor Jiiva, besides acting, manages his father's production company, Super Good Films, and successfully runs a restaurant named 'One MB' in Chennai's T Nagar, managed by his wife. Actor Arya, known for his chocolate boy image, owns a restaurant chain called 'Sea Shells' in Chennai's Velachery and Anna Nagar, and is famous for its biryani.

    article_image4

    Actor Soori, who transitioned from comedian to hero, also runs a successful hotel business. His restaurant, Amman Restaurant, is a popular eatery in Madurai, and is managed by his brothers. Director Ameer, known for films like Paruthiveeran, Mouna Ragam, and Raam, owns a restaurant called '4AM Coffee & kitchen' on the East Coast Road in Chennai, open until 4 am.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    [WATCH] Alia Bhatt responds to Kapil Sharma's tease about 'the girl before her' in Ranbir Kapoor's life RTM

    [WATCH] Alia Bhatt responds to Kapil Sharma’s tease about 'the girl before her' in Ranbir Kapoor’s life

    [WATCH] Janhvi Kapoor's perfect Tamil touches hearts: Fans reflect on Sridevi's lasting influence RTM

    [WATCH] Janhvi Kapoor's perfect Tamil touches hearts: Fans reflect on Sridevi's lasting influence

    Amitabh Bachchan shares video about daughters says 'Beti bann ke aana', netizens raise ques on Aishwarya Rai RKK

    Amitabh Bachchan shares video about daughters says 'Beti bann ke aana', netizens raise ques on Aishwarya Rai

    'Shah Rukh Khan picked up the chair and...': Chetan Bhagat reveals an untold tale RTM

    'Shah Rukh Khan picked up the chair and...': Chetan Bhagat reveals an untold tale

    Nobody is offering me anything...', Aahana Kumra REVEALS not getting any work offers ATG

    'Nobody is offering me anything...', Aahana Kumra REVEALS not getting any work offers

    Recent Stories

    Does Lemon water increase uric acid? Know Benefits, risks ATG

    Does Lemon water increase uric acid? Know Benefits, risks

    Mahadayi project issue to be raised in National Wildlife board meeting Water supply to 3 Karnataka districts at stake vkp

    Mahadayi project issue to be raised in National Wildlife board meeting; Water crisis in North K'taka continues

    Kerala Assembly's 12th session to commence on October 4 2024 anr

    Kerala Assembly's 12th session to commence on October 4

    Apple Cider Vinegar: Explore unlimited benefits of consuming on an empty stomach NTI

    Apple Cider Vinegar: Explore unlimited benefits of consuming on an empty stomach

    Indians go back Kashmiri tricked into joining Russian Army credits PM Modi-Putin meet for safe return home snt

    'Indians go back': Kashmiri tricked into joining Russian Army credits PM Modi-Putin meet for safe return home

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Dr Anand Ranganathan highlights India's neglect of indigenous medicinal research AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Dr Anand Ranganathan highlights India's neglect of indigenous medicinal research

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon