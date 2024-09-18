From Simran to Soori: A look at Tamil cinema celebrities running hotel business

This article explores the ventures of Tamil cinema celebrities like actors Soori, Jiiva and Simran who have ventured into the hotel business, and reaping profits from it.

Tamil cinema celebrities running hotel business

Some Tamil cinema celebrities are investing their earnings in various businesses, including the hotel industry. This compilation highlights Tamil actors and actresses who are successfully running restaurants and earning profits through it.

Madhampatty Rangaraj

Actor and politician Karunas, along with his wife Grace, runs a successful hotel business. While some ventures faced closure due to financial constraints, the remaining ones are thriving under Grace's management. Chef and Cooku with Comali judge Madhampatty Rangaraj, known for his catering services, also owns a restaurant in the USA. He offers authentic Tamil Nadu cuisine, catering to the taste buds of the Tamil diaspora.

Actor Jiiva

Actor Jiiva, besides acting, manages his father's production company, Super Good Films, and successfully runs a restaurant named 'One MB' in Chennai's T Nagar, managed by his wife. Actor Arya, known for his chocolate boy image, owns a restaurant chain called 'Sea Shells' in Chennai's Velachery and Anna Nagar, and is famous for its biryani.

Actor Soori, who transitioned from comedian to hero, also runs a successful hotel business. His restaurant, Amman Restaurant, is a popular eatery in Madurai, and is managed by his brothers. Director Ameer, known for films like Paruthiveeran, Mouna Ragam, and Raam, owns a restaurant called '4AM Coffee & kitchen' on the East Coast Road in Chennai, open until 4 am.

