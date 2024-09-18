National cinema day: Watch movies for just Rs 99 across India on September 20

On September 20th, celebrate National Cinema Day with movie tickets priced at just Rs 99 in theaters across India. The Multiplex Association of India announced this offer, with over 4,000 screens participating.

National Cinema Day

Great news for movie buffs! On September 20th, National Cinema Day will be celebrated throughout India. You can catch your favorite films in theaters for just Rs 99. This fantastic offer makes it easier than ever for both film enthusiasts and the general public to enjoy movies at an incredibly low price. Unlike last year’s October 13th celebration, this year’s National Cinema Day is set for September 20th.

The Multiplex Association of India (MAI) has announced that over 4,000 screens nationwide will participate in National Cinema Day 2024, offering tickets for just Rs 99. However, it's important to note that this offer primarily applies to regular movie screenings. 3D, recliner seats, and premium theaters are not included in this Rs 99 deal. But there will still be plenty of options to choose from at this discounted price. Currently, several films are drawing audiences to theaters.

Movies like Stree 2, Tumbbad, Coat, and The Buckingham Murders are currently running in theaters. And if you're looking for something new, Yuthra, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi, is set to hit the big screens on September 20th, coinciding with National Cinema Day. Booking your Rs 99 ticket is simple and can be done in two ways. One easy way is online through popular platforms like BookMyShow, Paytm, or the official websites of theaters like PVR, INOX, and Cinepolis. Go to your preferred app or website, select your location, and choose September 20th as the date.

Then, browse the list of available movies and theaters. Select the one you want to watch and proceed to book your seat. The Rs 99 offer will be automatically applied during checkout. Book your tickets in advance, as the limited seats available at this price are expected to sell out quickly. Alternatively, if you prefer the traditional way, you can visit your nearest theater and purchase tickets directly from the counter. Select the movie and inform the staff that you wish to avail the Rs 99 National Cinema Day offer.

So, mark your calendars for September 20, 2024, and take advantage of National Cinema Day to enjoy a movie for just Rs 99. Whether you want to catch the latest blockbuster or revisit an old favourite, this is a fantastic opportunity to do so at an affordable price.

Latest Videos