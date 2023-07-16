Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kaavaalaa: Tamannaah Bhatia, Rajinikanth’s viral song from Jailer is LOVED by many (Videos)

    The viral song from Jailer, Kaavaalaa, is everywhere. No one appears to be able to stop singing along to this funky music featuring Rajinikanth and Tamannaah Bhatia.

    Jailer's song, Kaavaalaa, was released a few days ago. The song has been everywhere since its premiere. As a result, it joins the ranks of other great blockbusters such as Arabic Kuthu, Ranjithame, Rowdy Baby, and Chellamma. Everyone tries to mimic and dance to Kaavaalaa's hook step in reels. It is difficult to navigate any social media site without hearing the music. 

    It's the nature of trends. When one person accomplishes something, everyone else follows suit. So why not? People are drawn to Kaavaalaa not just because of Anirudh Ravichander's music or Shilpa Rao's vocals. Another reason for the song's popularity is its catchy hook steps. Some of the clips show individuals taking it seriously and dancing passionately to the tune, while others are more lighthearted. There is no denying that Kaavaalaa is really catchy. That is, of course, why everyone is dancing to it. 

    If Tamannaah's mesmerising moves weren't enough, Rajinikanth himself makes a surprise appearance at the conclusion of the song, dancing with the Ayan star. His charm is undeniable, and even at the age of 72, no one is more captivating than the Enthiran actor. 

    The internet is infected with Kaavaalaa fever.

    The video of Simran dancing to Kaavaalaa captured everyone's attention among the countless footage of individuals dancing to the song on the internet. The surprise in the story was that the actress who danced in the video was not her. On the other hand, it was an AI-generated deepfake movie in which Tamannaah's face was substituted with Simran's. Soon after, admirers of other actresses began making deepfake films with their favourites. 

    Kaavaalaa has gone viral in every sense of the word, generating over 55,000 reels in only one week of its debut. From physicians to little children, no one appears to be able to avoid producing reels and joining the Kaavaalaa fad. 

     

