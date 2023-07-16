Esha Gupta SEXY 9 photos: Actress' latest steamy bikini picture goes viral

Esha Gupta shared a sexy picture in a skimpy black bikini from her Spanish vacation at Majorca in Port de Pollença. The actress is a beach baby, and these 9 pictures are proof.

Esha Gupta has been cranking up the heat even throughout the monsoon season. Esha Gupta has once again shown herself as the best model, whether dressed traditionally or stripped down to a bikini.



Furthermore, the actress is on vacation and calm mode, but she has spiced things up on the internet with candid and sensual photos, and fans can't stop drooling over her steamy looks.

Esha is unapologetically fond of beaches, and she is equally fond of seductive beachwear. The actress routinely posts holiday photos with admirers and a few sexy mirror selfies in exquisite bikinis.

The actress shared another picture in a skimpy black bikini from her Spanish vacation at Majorca (Island in Spain) in Port de Pollença (Town in Majorca, Spain).

Esha captivated her admirers once more by releasing a stunning photo of herself posing on her sofa in Forte dei Marmi (Town in Italy).

She easily added an exotic mood to the photo by flaunting her beach tan and looking drop-dead stunning. The actress simply labelled her post "Tan."



The internet was left gasping for air as Esha's presence provided much-needed sexiness to the photo. The actress charmed her fans with her stunning toned legs and hourglass form, demonstrating her commitment to health and fitness.

Fans were naturally thrilled by Esha's exhibition of sexiness, and many swarmed the comments section to express their love and gratitude for the post.

Some admirers used heart-shaped eyes and fire emojis. Some, however, cruelly insulted the actress with derogatory and sexist insults.

The diva competed in the Miss India and Miss India International pageants in 2007. She rose to prominence with Emraan Hashmi's Jannat 2 and Raaz 3, all produced by Mahesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt's Vishesh Films.

These films have also earned Esha the title of "bold and beautiful," and some of the most personal sequences were shot with Esha and Emraan.

