Kaathal Box Office Collection: Mammootty. Jyothika family movie earns double its budget

The movie "Kaathal: The Core" featuring Mammootty in a lead role, has been captivating audiences with its unique storyline. Directed by Jeo Baby, the film continues to run on approximately 150 screens across Kerala. Audiences are drawn to the exceptional performances of Mammootty and Jyothika that form the core of the narrative.

Eight days after its release, collection details for the film are emerging. According to information from the Mollywood Box Office Twitter handle, "Kaathal" has surpassed the Rs 10 crore mark in global box office earnings. This success underscores the positive reception and popularity of the film among viewers.

The film has earned Rs 7.55 crore from Kerala and Rs 1.85 crore collection from the domestic box office excluding Kerala. With this, the total collection from India has become Rs 9.4 crores. The film has collected 50.55 lakhs from the UK and Rs 15 lakhs from Europe.

The movie was released without extensive pre-release hype like Kannur Squad. However, the movie generated significant anticipation among audiences due to hints about its theme. On the release day, the film garnered positive responses from the initial shows, accumulating an impressive Rs 1.05 crores on the first day.

"Kaathal: The Core," a drama film, is the sixth directorial venture by Jeo Baby, renowned for his 2021 film "The Great Indian Kitchen." The cast features prominent actors Mammootty and Jyothika, along with Joji John, Jisshu Sengupta, Muthumani, and others. Notably, Jyothika makes a comeback to Malayalam cinema after a hiatus of 14 years.