Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kaathal Box Office Collection: Mammootty. Jyothika family movie earns double its budget

    The movie "Kaathal: The Core" featuring Mammootty and Jyothika in a lead role, has been captivating audiences with its unique storyline. The film has collected 50.55 lakhs from the UK and Rs 15 lakhs from Europe. 

    Kaathal Box Office Collection: Mammootty. Jyothika family movie earns double its budget rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Dec 2, 2023, 10:57 AM IST

    The movie "Kaathal: The Core" featuring Mammootty in a lead role, has been captivating audiences with its unique storyline. Directed by Jeo Baby, the film continues to run on approximately 150 screens across Kerala. Audiences are drawn to the exceptional performances of Mammootty and Jyothika that form the core of the narrative.

    Eight days after its release, collection details for the film are emerging. According to information from the Mollywood Box Office Twitter handle, "Kaathal" has surpassed the Rs 10 crore mark in global box office earnings. This success underscores the positive reception and popularity of the film among viewers.

    The film has earned Rs 7.55 crore from Kerala and Rs 1.85 crore collection from the domestic box office excluding Kerala. With this, the total collection from India has become Rs 9.4 crores. The film has collected 50.55 lakhs from the UK and Rs 15 lakhs from Europe. 

    The movie was released without extensive pre-release hype like Kannur Squad. However, the movie generated significant anticipation among audiences due to hints about its theme. On the release day, the film garnered positive responses from the initial shows, accumulating an impressive Rs 1.05 crores on the first day. 

    "Kaathal: The Core," a drama film, is the sixth directorial venture by Jeo Baby, renowned for his 2021 film "The Great Indian Kitchen." The cast features prominent actors Mammootty and Jyothika, along with Joji John, Jisshu Sengupta, Muthumani, and others. Notably, Jyothika makes a comeback to Malayalam cinema after a hiatus of 14 years. 

    Last Updated Dec 2, 2023, 10:57 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Animal Rashmika Mandanna as Geetanjali is a driving force; critics call her performance outstanding ATG

    'Animal': Rashmika Mandanna as Geetanjali is a driving force; critics call her performance outstanding

    Animal Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna's intimate scene from the song 'Hua Main' goes viral RBA

    Animal: Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna's intimate scene from the song 'Hua Main' goes viral

    Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar: Isha Malviya-Samarth Jurel break up on TV after huge fight with Khanzaadi; read details RBA

    Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar: Isha Malviya-Samarth breakup on TV after huge fight with Khanzaadi; read details

    Sam Bahadur box office report: Here's how much Vicky Kaushal, Meghna Gulzar's film earned on day 1 RBA

    Sam Bahadur box office report: Here's how much Vicky Kaushal, Meghna Gulzar's film earned on day 1

    Animal box office report: Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika's film crosses Rs 50 cr mark on Day 1; read details RBA

    Animal box office report: Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika's film crosses Rs 50 cr mark on Day 1; read details

    Recent Stories

    Kolkata Police file second FIR against 5 BJP legislators over alleged National Anthem insult AJR

    Kolkata Police file second FIR against 5 BJP legislators over alleged National Anthem insult

    Animal Rashmika Mandanna as Geetanjali is a driving force; critics call her performance outstanding ATG

    'Animal': Rashmika Mandanna as Geetanjali is a driving force; critics call her performance outstanding

    Viral Video: Conversion of Krishna temple in Pakistan's Sadiqabad to madrassa and mosque sparks debate (WATCH) snt

    Viral Video: Conversion of Krishna temple in Pakistan's Sadiqabad to madrassa and mosque sparks debate

    Service disruption in Karnataka: SWR announces cancellation of 18 trains for 3 months vkp

    Service disruption in Karnataka: SWR announces cancellation of 18 trains for 3 months

    Explained Who is Ankit Tiwari, the ED officer arrested in Tamil Nadu?

    Explained: Who is Ankit Tiwari, the ED officer arrested in Tamil Nadu?

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon
    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV

    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV (WATCH)

    Video Icon