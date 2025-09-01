Jujutsu Kaisen season 3, also known as 'The Culling Game,' premieres in January 2026. The teaser reveals Yuji Itadori's internal conflict and battles against Yuta Okkotsu and other characters.

Tokyo [Japan], September 1 (ANI): The much-awaited release date of the third season of 'Jujutsu Kaisen' is finally out. The makers have also released the teaser of the show.

Action anime 'Jujustu Kaisen', which revolves around the fight between the Jujutsu sorcerers and curses, is set to debut its third instalment in January 2026, according to Variety.

Crunchyroll, an anime broadcast website, revealed during a live-streamed fifth anniversary special for the Crunchyroll Anime Award-winning series.

It will stream the new season exclusively worldwide, excluding Asia, with episodes dropping weekly on the same day as their Japanese broadcast, reported Variety.

The upcoming season, also referred to as 'Jujutsu Kaisen The Culling Game,' will adapt the manga arc of the same name, as seen in the teaser.

The first teaser trailer showcases protagonist Yuji Itadori grappling with conflict and despair after believing he killed numerous people during the 'Shibuya Incident.'

The preview also features an intense battle between Yuji and Yuta Okkotsu, the main character from the prequel film 'Jujutsu Kaisen 0,' along with a heated confrontation between new character Naoya Zen'in and Choso.

Taking to their Instagram handle, Crunchroll shared the teaser of the show.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DN_fymKDMHo/

Brief appearances by Megumi Fushiguro, Yuki Tsukumo and Maki Zen'in are seen in the teaser.

It will be directed by Shota Goshozono and Hiroshi Seko, handling series composition and script writing.

The Japanese voice cast includes Junya Enoki as Yuji Itadori, Yuma Uchida as Megumi Fushiguro, Daisuke Namikawa as Choso and Megumi Ogata as Yuta Okkotsu.

Based on Gege Akutami's manga, "Jujutsu Kaisen" has sold over 100 million copies worldwide, according to Variety.

The manga concluded its run in Weekly Shonen Jump in September 2024.

The first anime season aired from October 2020 to March 2021, followed by a second season covering the Hidden Inventory/Premature Death and Shibuya Incident arcs from July to December 2023.

The theatrical film 'Jujutsu Kaisen 0' won Best Anime Film at the 2023 Crunchyroll Anime Awards and grossed approximately 180 million USD at the global box office, according to Variety. (ANI)



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)