Juhi Chawla penned a heartfelt birthday message for her husband Jay Mehta, calling him her 'best friend'. She shared pictures on Instagram and announced she would plant 1,000 trees in his name. Farah Khan also extended her best wishes.

Actor Juhi Chawla never forgets to pen adorable birthday messages for her loved ones on social media. And when it comes to her husband Jay Mehta's special day, one can definitely expect an extra special Instagram post from the 'Yes Boss' star. As Jay, a renowned businessman, turned a year older on Sunday, Juhi took to Instagram and dropped a love-filled note for her "best friend."

"He lives, he laughs, and he takes EVERYONE along!! The best friend one can ever have. I'm so fortunate Happy Birthday Jayyy!!!! 1,000 trees," she posted, adding a few beautiful pictures with her Mr. Take a look at the images here. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Juhi Chawla Mehta (@iamjuhichawla)

In the comment section, filmmaker Farah Khan extended her best wishes to Jay. "Happy birthday @jaymehtagram have the best year," she wrote.

More About Juhi and Jay

Juhi and Jay, who tied the knot in 1995, are doting parents to their daughter Jahnavi, and son, Arjun. The family of four is often spotted together during Kolkata Knight Riders' IPL matches.

Jay Mehta, through the Mehta Group with his wife Juhi Chawla, holds a stake in the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL franchise, with Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment holding the shares.