Jug Jugg Jeeyo actor Prajakta Koli dances to ‘Nach Punjaban’ while hanging from 54th Floor

Actress Prajakta Koli danced to the peppy song from her Bollywood debut film ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ while hanging off the 54th floor of a building.

Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani-starrer Jug Jugg Jeeyo has been receiving tremendous reactions from the audience. The film is running successfully in the theatres while it continues to mint money at the box office. Within a week of its release, the film has already crossed the Rs 50 crore mark and continues to soar high.

Directed by Raj Mehta, Jug Jugg Jeeyo, is a family drama that deals revolves around a loveless marriage and how divorce remains taboo in India's social structure. The famous song ‘Nach Punjaban’ from the movie accumulates positive responses from fans and is undoubtedly getting lovely comments across social media. Social media users liked the beat and the dance of every actor in the song. Netizens are also sharing their version of Nach Punjaban dance videos.

YouTuber-turned-actor Prajakta Koli, who made her marked her Bollywood debut with Jug Jugg Jeeyo, took the Nach Punjaban trend to the next level and danced to the popular song while she was hanging off the 54th floor of a building. Prajakta posted the video on her Instagram account, ‘mostlysane’ with the caption,"Hadd hi ho gayi matlab hain?"

In the video, Prajakta Koli can be seen wearing a safety belt and helmet; the Youtuber turned actor kept her feet steady on the platform and carefully grooved to the song with her friend while dangling from the crazy height. A scary view of the roads has also been seen in the background as she and her friend did the steps of the song coordinated with their arms.

After being shared online, the video accumulated over 2 million views and 416k likes. Social media users wrote hilarious remarks in the comments section. A user wrote, "Ap next year khatron ke Khiladi main jaoge na @mostlysane." Another person commented, "Main seeedhe khade khade itne achhe se na kar paaun isne rassi se latak ke kar liya." Take a look

