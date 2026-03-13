Jordana Brewster has been cast in Prime Video's thriller series 'Bishop', joining a cast that includes Joel Kinnaman, John Malkovich, and Jennifer Jason Leigh. Brewster will play a seasoned police inspector in the San Francisco-set drama.

Actor Jordana Brewster will be seen in a key role in Prime Video's series 'Bishop'. Joel Kinnaman, John Malkovich and Jennifer Jason Leigh also feature in Bishop, Prime Video's upcoming thriller drama series from co-creators Little Marvin and Tony Saltzman, Vertigo and Amazon MGM Studios, Deadline reported.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

About The Series 'Bishop'

In Bishop, homicide detective Bishop Graves (Kinnaman) - brilliant, battle-scarred - will put all of his skills to the test in the hunt for an elusive killer targeting San Francisco's moneyed class. As this increasingly audacious killer develops a devoted following among the city's powerless, Bishop becomes convinced these murders connect back to SF's most powerful man, his own father, Lincoln Graves (Malkovich).

Cast and Roles

Brewster will essay the role of Kat Claiborne, a seasoned inspector at the San Francisco Police Department. Leigh plays Lincoln Graves' sister, and aunt to Bishop.

Production Team

Little Marvin serves as showrunner of Bishop, which he and Saltzman executive produce alongside Roy Lee and Vertigo's Miri Yoon. (ANI)