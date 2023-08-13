Jonas Brothers Concert: Priyanka Chopra at Yankee Stadium to support husband Nick Jonas (Photos and Videos)

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra drops her husband Nick Jonas backstage to cheer for 'The Jonas Brothers concert' at Yankee Stadium in New York City. Priyanka shared many pics of the pre-stage rituals to hype them up.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are each other’s biggest cheerleaders and dish out major couple goals. Ahead of Nick Jonas’ ‘The Tour’ concert with his brothers, at Yankee Stadium, Priyanka shared a bundle of glimpses of the pre-stage rituals, to hype them up. Taking to her Instagram stories, Priyanka shared some photos and videos of The Jonas Brothers’ carrying out their sound check at Yankee Stadium. She wrote, “Wohoooo, Opening Night Of The Tour #soundcheck”.

Giving a glimpse of backstage, Priyanka also shared another story with the caption, “Decked Out” with a red heart emoji. In the third photo, Priyanka shared a photo of Nick Jonas from his wardrobe, who donned an all-white ensemble.

Have a look at the stories :

The love affair of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas began with the latter creeping into the Baywatch diva's DMs before they began dating in May 2018. Within two months, the couple realised they were made for each other, and Nick proposed on the occasion of Priyanka's birthday in July. Later that December, they married in two elaborate wedding ceremonies. The couple now has a daughter who was born through surrogacy.



In 2021, Nick revealed how Priyanka Chopra helped him when one of his albums underperformed and he was sad. "After the release of the Spaceman album, my wife showed me incredible love and support." I'm quite proud of the record I created. However, it did not perform as well as I had hoped. This was quite discouraging for me. Because I was thinking to myself, "Man, I put so much effort into this album." "The way she supported me and was proud of me meant a lot," Nick said on their Jonas Brothers' YouTube page.

Priyanka spoke up about her relationship with Nick Jonas and how he has supported her in her career pursuits in a June 2023 interview with Ocean Drive. "To be able to pull that off, you must have a sense of balance with your partner and your family." I relied on my spouse for support while filming the series (Citadel), but work-life balance is critical." "This is my career, and this is what I do for a living," she continued. "However, being able to find the time to prioritise what is important is critical," she explained.

Priyanka Chopra was most recently seen in the show Citadel with Richard Madden. Newton Thomas Sigel and Jessica Yu direct the programme. It also has Stanley Tucci and Lesley Manville in it. Priyanka is now working on her forthcoming project, Heads of State. She will be spotted alongside John Cena, Idris Elba, and Jack Quaid. Ilya Naishuller is the film's director.