American singer and television personality JoJo Siwa shared a heartfelt message for her boyfriend, Chris Hughes, as she celebrated his 33rd birthday, saying she could not imagine her life without him, according to E! News.

A heartfelt Instagram tribute

Taking to Instagram, the 22-year-old Dance Moms star expressed her affection for Hughes, whom she met earlier this year while appearing on Celebrity Big Brother U.K. "This day 33 years ago was a good, good day... the day my favourite person was born," JoJo wrote. "Happy birthday to my love."

In her message, JoJo described Hughes as an irreplaceable part of her life, calling him her best friend and partner. "I couldn't imagine a life without you in it anymore, you are the best friend, son, brother, and boyfriend," she wrote, adding that he makes her life better every day. She also said that everyone who knows him is fortunate to have him in their lives.

Along with the note, JoJo shared photos from Hughes' birthday celebration, which featured a football-themed cake and decorations, reflecting his love for the sport.

An 'effortless' relationship

The couple confirmed their relationship in June after meeting as contestants on the British reality show. Since then, both have spoken openly about their bond.

In an earlier interview, Hughes described JoJo as "the love of my life" and said their relationship is built on friendship and spending simple, quiet time together, according to E! News.

JoJo has also spoken about the ease of their relationship, saying it feels natural and right. She said that after past relationships, being together now feels effortless, adding that they enjoy having fun and keeping things light, according to E! News. (ANI)