Johnny Depp responds to verbal abuse allegations from 'Blow' co-star Lola Glaudini

Johnny Depp responds to co-star Lola Glaudini's verbal abuse allegations on the set of 'Blow', denying claims and citing differing recollections from others present. Glaudini recounts incident, leaving her feeling isolated

Johnny Depp has responded to allegations made by his 'Blow' co-star Lola Glaudini, accusing him of verbal abuse on set. Depp's team, while not outrightly denying the claims, stated that Glaudini's recollection "differs greatly" from others who were present during the incident.

In an interview with the podcast Powerful Truth Angels, Glaudini recounted an incident where Depp allegedly confronted her after a scene. She described how Depp approached her, pointing a finger in her face, and berating her for supposedly pulling focus during his lines. Glaudini claimed that the incident left her feeling isolated on set, as nobody would talk to her afterward.

Glaudini also mentioned receiving what she described as a "non-apology apology" from Depp, where he attributed his behavior to being in character and dealing with the challenges of a Boston accent.

Depp's representative responded to these accusations by stating that Depp prioritizes good working relationships with cast and crew. They emphasized that Glaudini's version of events differed significantly from the recollections of others who were on set at the time.

This accusation comes after Depp's high-profile legal battles with his ex-wife, Amber Heard, which garnered significant media attention. The response from Depp's team suggests that this latest controversy will be met with a similar level of scrutiny and defense from the actor's camp.