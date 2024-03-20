Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Johnny Depp responds to verbal abuse allegations from 'Blow' co-star Lola Glaudini

    Johnny Depp responds to co-star Lola Glaudini's verbal abuse allegations on the set of 'Blow', denying claims and citing differing recollections from others present. Glaudini recounts incident, leaving her feeling isolated

    Johnny Depp responds to verbal abuse allegations from 'Blow' co-star Lola Glaudini ATG
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 20, 2024, 1:32 PM IST

    Johnny Depp has responded to allegations made by his 'Blow' co-star Lola Glaudini, accusing him of verbal abuse on set. Depp's team, while not outrightly denying the claims, stated that Glaudini's recollection "differs greatly" from others who were present during the incident.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Johnny Depp (@johnnydepp)

    In an interview with the podcast Powerful Truth Angels, Glaudini recounted an incident where Depp allegedly confronted her after a scene. She described how Depp approached her, pointing a finger in her face, and berating her for supposedly pulling focus during his lines. Glaudini claimed that the incident left her feeling isolated on set, as nobody would talk to her afterward.

    ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra poses alongside Sobhita Dhulipala in Mumbai Event; fans call then 'Queens' [PHOTO]

    Glaudini also mentioned receiving what she described as a "non-apology apology" from Depp, where he attributed his behavior to being in character and dealing with the challenges of a Boston accent.

    Depp's representative responded to these accusations by stating that Depp prioritizes good working relationships with cast and crew. They emphasized that Glaudini's version of events differed significantly from the recollections of others who were on set at the time.

    This accusation comes after Depp's high-profile legal battles with his ex-wife, Amber Heard, which garnered significant media attention. The response from Depp's team suggests that this latest controversy will be met with a similar level of scrutiny and defense from the actor's camp.

    Last Updated Mar 20, 2024, 1:32 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Elvish Yadav don't own Porsche-Mercedes or house in Dubai, he used to rent" says his parents RBA

    "Elvish Yadav don't own Porsche-Mercedes or house in Dubai, he used to rent" says his parents

    Priyanka Chopra poses alongside Sobhita Dhulipala in Mumbai Event; fans call then 'Queens' [PHOTO] ATG

    Priyanka Chopra poses alongside Sobhita Dhulipala in Mumbai Event; fans call then 'Queens' [PHOTO]

    Ram Charan's wife Upasana share precious moments of daughter Klin Kaara's first beach visit in Vizag - WATCH NIR

    Ram Charan's wife Upasana share precious moments of daughter Klin Kaara's first beach visit in Vizag - WATCH

    Mirzapur 3 Teaser Pankaj Tripathi aka Kaleen Bhaiya asks Bhool toh nahi gaye humein RBA

    Mirzapur 3 Teaser: Pankaj Tripathi aka Kaleen Bhaiya asks, “Bhool toh nahi gaye humein?

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: THESE 2 contestants in danger zones; who will get evicted? rkn

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: THESE 2 contestants in danger zones; who will get evicted?

    Recent Stories

    cricket Afghanistan criticises CA's decision to postpone bilateral series amidst political concerns osf

    Afghanistan criticises CA's decision to postpone bilateral series amidst political concerns

    Elvish Yadav don't own Porsche-Mercedes or house in Dubai, he used to rent" says his parents RBA

    "Elvish Yadav don't own Porsche-Mercedes or house in Dubai, he used to rent" says his parents

    Dr Shahana death case: Kerala HC stays further studies of Dr Ruwais; Read rkn

    Dr Shahana death case: Kerala HC stays further studies of Dr Ruwais; Read

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: What is the maximum amount a candidate can spend? anr

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: What is the maximum amount a candidate can spend?

    From job-seekers to job-providers: PM Modi hails India's startup revolution AJR

    'From job-seekers to job-providers': PM Modi hails India's startup revolution

    Recent Videos

    Paris Olympics 2024: Intimacy ban lifted, Olympic Village stocked with 300,000 condoms (WATCH) snt

    Paris Olympics 2024: Intimacy ban lifted, Olympic Village stocked with 300,000 condoms (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Did you know? Albert Einstein's brain was stolen, cut into 240 pieces! (WATCH) snt

    Did you know? Albert Einstein's brain was stolen, cut into 240 pieces! (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    IAF lands aircraft on National Highway 16 in Andhra Pradesh

    IAF lands aircraft on National Highway 16 in Andhra Pradesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    What to know about Airbnb's new camera ban before booking your next stay (WATCH) snt

    What to know about Airbnb's new camera ban before booking your next stay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    How inventor of karaoke machine Shigeichi Negishi revolutionized music industry (WATCH) snt

    How inventor of karaoke machine Shigeichi Negishi revolutionized music industry (WATCH)

    Video Icon