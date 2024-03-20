Priyanka Chopra poses alongside Sobhita Dhulipala in Mumbai Event; fans call then 'Queens' [PHOTO]

Priyanka Chopra and Sobhita Dhulipala's recent photo sparks anticipation for a potential collaboration. Fans eagerly await these powerhouse talents uniting on screen after their captivating display of camaraderie at a Mumbai event

Priyanka Chopra and Sobhita Dhulipala recently captured the spotlight as they graced the same event in Mumbai, hosted by a leading OTT platform. The occasion aimed to unveil the streaming lineup for 2024, but it was the radiant camaraderie between Chopra and Dhulipala that stole the show, sparking anticipation among fans for a potential collaboration.

In a delightful gesture, Sobhita Dhulipala took to her Instagram account to share a captivating picture featuring herself alongside Priyanka Chopra. Dhulipala affectionately referred to Chopra as the GOAT - 'Greatest of All Time', in the accompanying caption, adorned with a heart emoji.

The image exuded glamour and charm as Priyanka Chopra beamed with her signature radiant smile, adorned in a blue cord set accentuated with intricate golden leaf works, elevating her style quotient. On the other hand, Sobhita Dhulipala opted for a chic ensemble, pairing an oversized white top with denim jeans, emanating effortless elegance. Together, they presented a striking visual, igniting speculation about a potential collaboration among their ardent fans.

The comment section of Sobhita's post quickly became a hub of excitement, with users expressing their anticipation for witnessing these two powerhouse talents unite on screen. Comments such as 'Queens fixing each other's crowns' and 'This collab we want!' echoed the sentiment of many eagerly awaiting the possibility of a joint project between Chopra and Dhulipala.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra recently graced the screen in the film Love Again and the web series Citadel, sharing the spotlight with Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci. Additionally, she was poised to join Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, though the project faced setbacks due to scheduling conflicts.

Meanwhile, Sobhita Dhulipala is set to make her highly anticipated Hollywood debut, starring alongside Dev Patel in the upcoming film Monkey Man.