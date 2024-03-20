Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Priyanka Chopra poses alongside Sobhita Dhulipala in Mumbai Event; fans call then 'Queens' [PHOTO]

    Priyanka Chopra and Sobhita Dhulipala's recent photo sparks anticipation for a potential collaboration. Fans eagerly await these powerhouse talents uniting on screen after their captivating display of camaraderie at a Mumbai event

    Priyanka Chopra poses alongside Sobhita Dhulipala in Mumbai Event; fans call then 'Queens' [PHOTO] ATG
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 20, 2024, 1:04 PM IST

    Priyanka Chopra and Sobhita Dhulipala recently captured the spotlight as they graced the same event in Mumbai, hosted by a leading OTT platform. The occasion aimed to unveil the streaming lineup for 2024, but it was the radiant camaraderie between Chopra and Dhulipala that stole the show, sparking anticipation among fans for a potential collaboration.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Sobhita (@sobhitad)

    In a delightful gesture, Sobhita Dhulipala took to her Instagram account to share a captivating picture featuring herself alongside Priyanka Chopra. Dhulipala affectionately referred to Chopra as the GOAT - 'Greatest of All Time', in the accompanying caption, adorned with a heart emoji.

    The image exuded glamour and charm as Priyanka Chopra beamed with her signature radiant smile, adorned in a blue cord set accentuated with intricate golden leaf works, elevating her style quotient. On the other hand, Sobhita Dhulipala opted for a chic ensemble, pairing an oversized white top with denim jeans, emanating effortless elegance. Together, they presented a striking visual, igniting speculation about a potential collaboration among their ardent fans.

    ALSO READ: Ram Charan's wife Upasana share precious moments of daughter Klin Kaara's first beach visit in Vizag - WATCH

    The comment section of Sobhita's post quickly became a hub of excitement, with users expressing their anticipation for witnessing these two powerhouse talents unite on screen. Comments such as 'Queens fixing each other's crowns' and 'This collab we want!' echoed the sentiment of many eagerly awaiting the possibility of a joint project between Chopra and Dhulipala.

    On the work front, Priyanka Chopra recently graced the screen in the film Love Again and the web series Citadel, sharing the spotlight with Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci. Additionally, she was poised to join Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, though the project faced setbacks due to scheduling conflicts.

    Meanwhile, Sobhita Dhulipala is set to make her highly anticipated Hollywood debut, starring alongside Dev Patel in the upcoming film Monkey Man.

    Last Updated Mar 20, 2024, 1:04 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ram Charan's wife Upasana share precious moments of daughter Klin Kaara's first beach visit in Vizag - WATCH NIR

    Ram Charan's wife Upasana share precious moments of daughter Klin Kaara's first beach visit in Vizag - WATCH

    Mirzapur 3 Teaser Pankaj Tripathi aka Kaleen Bhaiya asks Bhool toh nahi gaye humein RBA

    Mirzapur 3 Teaser: Pankaj Tripathi aka Kaleen Bhaiya asks, “Bhool toh nahi gaye humein?

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: THESE 2 contestants in danger zones; who will get evicted? rkn

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: THESE 2 contestants in danger zones; who will get evicted?

    Kanguva: OTT rights of Suriya starrer bagged by THIS platform; Check rkn

    Kanguva: OTT rights of Suriya starrer bagged by THIS platform; Check

    Rakhi Sawant in trouble: Sameer Wankhede files defamation case against actress for Rs 11 Lakh- read report RBA

    Rakhi Sawant in trouble: Sameer Wankhede files defamation case against actress for Rs 11 Lakh- read report

    Recent Stories

    Apple likely to introduce AirPods 4 in fresh look, two new models expected in October: Report gcw

    Apple likely to introduce AirPods 4 in fresh look, two new models expected in October: Report

    IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants' KL Rahul offers prayers at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar temple (WATCH) snt

    IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants' KL Rahul offers prayers at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar temple (WATCH)

    cricket IPL 2024: Five players set to play their 17th consecutive season since debut osf

    IPL 2024: These 5 players are set for their 17th consecutive appearance in mega event since 2008

    Rottweiler to German Shepherd-7 popular largest dog breeds RBA EAI

    Rottweiler to German Shepherd-7 popular largest dog breeds

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Rahul Gandhi, Kunhalikutty hold record for wins by biggest margin in Kerala anr

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Rahul Gandhi, Kunhalikutty hold record for wins by biggest margin in Kerala

    Recent Videos

    Paris Olympics 2024: Intimacy ban lifted, Olympic Village stocked with 300,000 condoms (WATCH) snt

    Paris Olympics 2024: Intimacy ban lifted, Olympic Village stocked with 300,000 condoms (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Did you know? Albert Einstein's brain was stolen, cut into 240 pieces! (WATCH) snt

    Did you know? Albert Einstein's brain was stolen, cut into 240 pieces! (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    IAF lands aircraft on National Highway 16 in Andhra Pradesh

    IAF lands aircraft on National Highway 16 in Andhra Pradesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    What to know about Airbnb's new camera ban before booking your next stay (WATCH) snt

    What to know about Airbnb's new camera ban before booking your next stay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    How inventor of karaoke machine Shigeichi Negishi revolutionized music industry (WATCH) snt

    How inventor of karaoke machine Shigeichi Negishi revolutionized music industry (WATCH)

    Video Icon