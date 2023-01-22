Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jeremy Renner health update: Actor reveals that he broke more than 30 bones in the snow plow accident

    The "Avengers" actor was hospitalised for more than two weeks when the massive 14,000-pound (six-ton) truck toppled upon him while he was clearing a driveway.
     

    Jeremy Renner health update: Actor reveals that he broke more than 30 bones in the snow plow accident RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Jan 22, 2023, 10:38 AM IST

    Days after his snow-plowing mishap, Avengers star Jeremy Renner offered an update on his health and a disturbing revelation. After undergoing surgery following the weather-related mishap, the actor was taken to the intensive care unit. He made a lengthy statement while sharing a photo of a person, presumably his doctor, assisting him in moving his leg.

    It read, “Morning workouts, resolutions all changed this particular new year…. Spawned from tragedy for my entire family, and quickly focused into uniting actionable love ❤️ I want to thank EVERYONE for their messages and thoughtfulness for my family and I …. Much love and appreciation to you all. These 30 plus broken bones will mend , grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens . Love and blessings to you all 🙏❤️🙏."

    Also Read: Kartik speaks trending dialogues in Shehzada; masses make his one-liners viral

    His Avengers co-stars took to the comment section to wish him a speedy recovery. Chris Evans, famous for portraying Captain America's character, wrote, “That’s one tough mf’er. Has anyone even checked on the snowcat???Sending so much love ❤️" while ‘Thor’ Chris Hemsworth wrote, “Your a champion mate! We love you"

    Meanwhile, the actor spent the beginning of the year and his birthday in the hospital. He has been providing regular health updates since his accident. Anil Kapoor, another Bollywood actor, also wished him a happy birthday.

    Also Read: James Cameron hails SS Rajamouli's RRR for its intriguing structure; said it is 'Powerful'

    After being injured in Nevada, Renner was transported to the hospital in severe condition. Renner was previously reported to have used his Snowcat to assist a family member in getting their automobile out of the snow. Renner is said to have tried to climb back into the driver's seat to stop the vehicle from rolling but was crushed.

    He turned to social media a few weeks ago to praise the medical personnel for their efforts. "Thank you for starting this journey, famous medical ICU team." "he said beside the photograph on his Instagram story section, adding a sequence of prayer emojis beneath the shot. Renner also released a video on Twitter where his sister could be seen rubbing his head and making her brother giggle as his mother looked on during what the actor claimed was a "spa time to raise my spirits."
     

    Last Updated Jan 22, 2023, 10:38 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty Wedding Updates: 'Father Of The Bride' Suniel Shetty's Khandala house decorated RBA

    KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty Wedding Updates: 'Father Of The Bride' Suniel Shetty's Khandala house decorated

    Kendall Jenner Dubai Party: Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor all glam up for supermodel's tequila brand launch bash RBA

    Kendall Jenner Dubai Party: Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor all glam up for supermodel's tequila brand launch bash

    Kartik speaks trending dialogues in Shehzada; masses make his one-liners viral vma

    Kartik speaks trending dialogues in Shehzada; masses make his one-liners viral

    Kantara 2: Hombale Films reveals prequel film; know the release date and shooting details

    Kantara 2: Hombale Films reveals prequel film; know the release date and shooting details

    Sushmita Sen has bought a new Mercedes; check it out vma

    Sushmita Sen has bought a new Mercedes; check it out

    Recent Stories

    KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty Wedding Updates: 'Father Of The Bride' Suniel Shetty's Khandala house decorated RBA

    KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty Wedding Updates: 'Father Of The Bride' Suniel Shetty's Khandala house decorated

    Amid tight security, Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua AJR

    Amid tight security, Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua

    Kendall Jenner Dubai Party: Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor all glam up for supermodel's tequila brand launch bash RBA

    Kendall Jenner Dubai Party: Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor all glam up for supermodel's tequila brand launch bash

    Delhi Police arrests man who fled Hotel Leela Palace without paying Rs 23 lakh bill; check details AJR

    Delhi Police arrests man who fled Hotel Leela Palace without paying Rs 23 lakh bill; check details

    Hockey World Cup 2023, IND vs NZ cross-over: India seeks better attacking display against New Zealand in Hardik Singh absence-ayh

    Hockey World Cup 2023: India seeks better attacking display against New Zealand in Hardik Singh's absence

    Recent Videos

    Watch Ambani family dance performances at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement ceremony

    WATCH: Ambani family's dance performances at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement ceremony

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2023 Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar Indian Air Force Band at Parade

    'Josh is high...' Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar's 26th Republic Day parade

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: This knock means a lot to me - Shubman Gill after becoming 5th Indian to score 200-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'This knock means a lot to me' - Gill after becoming 5th Indian to score 200

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2023: Meet Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, the officer who will lead IAF marching contingent at Parade

    Republic Day 2023: Meet Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, officer who will lead IAF marching contingent at Parade

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: Do not want to compromise too much on the toss factor during ICC World Cup 2023 - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'Don't want to compromise too much on the toss factor' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon