Jennifer Lopez got nostalgic, sharing an Instagram post about her 2002 rom-com 'Maid in Manhattan'. She reminisced about playing Marisa Ventura, a single mom from the Bronx who dared to dream bigger, and praised her co-stars.

Singer and actress Jennifer Lopez took a walk down memory lane, reminiscing about her role in the 2002 romantic comedy 'Maid in Manhattan'. JLo features in the film as Marisa Ventura, a single mother from the Bronx who works at one of New York City's finest hotels as a maid.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

'I still think about Marisa Ventura'

Taking to her Instagram handle, Lopez wrote, "Twenty-something years later and I still think about Marisa Ventura. A single mom who moved through marble lobbies and thread-count sheets that weren't hers...but carried herself like they could be. Maid in Manhattan started as a script called The Chambermaid. @egt239 and I reached out to Wayne Wang and together we dreamed up a girl with her nose pressed to the snow globe of Manhattan."

View this post on Instagram Emphasising how she dared to "dream bigger" as a girl from the Bronx, she added, "A girl from the Bronx, playing a girl from the Bronx, who dared to dream bigger than her zip code...I was so lucky to share that set with Natasha Richardson, Bob Hoskins, Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci, Tyler Posey and Amy Sedaris. What a movie. What a cast. What a time."

In the post, JLo also shared a series of pictures, capturing her character as Ventura, followed by BTS moments and on-screen glimpses.

Film's legacy and reunion

'Made in Manhattan' turned out to be one of her popular rom-com films. Lopez got nominated for the 2003 Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture at the Image Awards (NAACP) for her role.

In January 2025, Lopez and Fiennes had an epic 'Maid in Manhattan' reunion when the singer-actor was presented with the Legend and Groundbreakers award. (ANI)