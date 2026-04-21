Jennifer Hudson reflects on her 'insane' return to American Idol as a guest judge, 22 years after her debut as a contestant. The Oscar winner discusses her career evolution, from 'Dreamgirls' to hosting her own successful talk show.

An 'Insane' Full-Circle Moment

Singer-actor Jennifer Hudson has described her return to American Idol as a guest judge as "insane," more than 20 years after she first appeared as a contestant on the show, according to E! News. Hudson, who rose to fame after finishing seventh on the third season of the popular reality series, reflected on the full-circle moment during an interview with E! News. "To be on the other side of everything is insane, but it puts how much time has passed into perspective," she said. "I'm like, 'Wow. Idol was 22 years ago. Dreamgirls was 20 years ago.'"

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The actor, who later won an Academy Award for her role in Dreamgirls, said she now sees the passage of time as a blessing. "OK, yes, I can return as a judge or mentor on Idol and then be on the production side of Dreamgirls to see someone else get a chance," she added, as per the outlet.

Expanding Creative Pursuits

Hudson attended the taping of The 51st AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute to Eddie Murphy, which will stream on Netflix on May 31, where she shared her thoughts on her evolving career. Continuing to expand her creative pursuits, Hudson launched The Jennifer Hudson Show in 2022, which has since been renewed for a fifth season.

Speaking about her decision to host a talk show, Hudson previously told Viola Davis, "It has double meaning for me, at least for my celebrity and artistry and my person," according to E! News. "Throughout my career, people have only gotten to know me through singing songs or playing characters. I felt like the talk show gave me space and a place to be just Jennifer, Jenny Kate from the South Side of Chicago," she said.

Highlighting her passion for connecting with others, Hudson added, "I love people. People love to confide in me. I'm a listener, and I'm also inspired by hearing other people's stories and perspectives. There's a lot of things I don't know about, but I get to learn it through my guests, so I'm inspired by all of that," according to E! News.