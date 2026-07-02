Jennifer Aniston shared a series of Instagram photos of her summer with boyfriend Jim Curtis, days after their first anniversary. The post featured selfies, Curtis with her dog, and moments with friends like Naomi Watts and Jason Bateman.

Jennifer Aniston Shares Summer 'Dumper'

Actor Jennifer Aniston has given fans a glimpse into her summer with boyfriend Jim Curtis, days after the couple celebrated their first anniversary.

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The 'Friends' actor, on Wednesday, shared a series of pictures on Instagram featuring Curtis. The first photo showed the couple posing for a selfie beside a car, with Curtis smiling at the camera. Another picture showed him spending time with Aniston's pet dog, Clyde, after a home workout. The post also included moments from outings with close friends, including Naomi Watts, Billy Crudup, Amanda Anka and Jason Bateman.

Reacting to the pictures, Aniston's longtime friend Sandra Bullock commented, "Every view, perfection." Aniston captioned the post, "Incoming summer dumper!" View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston)

A 'Great Partnership'

Jim Curtis also shared a post on social media and wrote, "Life lately. Grateful." The couple has been linked since July 2025. At the time, a source had told PEOPLE that they were "casually dating and having fun."

Another source later told PEOPLE that the relationship has been going well and said, "Jim's a special guy. Everyone loves his energy."

The source also shared that it is a "great partnership and makes Jen very happy."

Last year, Aniston made her relationship with Curtis Instagram official on his birthday. She shared a black-and-white picture of the two together and wrote, "Happy birthday, my love," adding, "Cherished." (ANI)