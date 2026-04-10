Jenna Ortega revealed she auditioned for the horror film 'Hereditary' but didn't get the part, a decision she later understood. The actress also spoke about her positive outlook on rejection and a past phase where she considered quitting acting.

Jenna Ortega on 'Hereditary' Audition and Rejection

Jenna Ortega recently shared an interesting moment from her early career, revealing that she once auditioned for a role in the horror film 'Hereditary' but did not get the part. According to PEOPLE, the actress spoke about the missed opportunity during a conversation with 'Kid Cudi' on his podcast.

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She said that she had auditioned for the film back in 2018 but later understood why she wasn't selected for the role. While recalling the experience, Ortega spoke about how she felt at the time and why the role may not have suited her then. She said, "I think I auditioned for Hereditary, which obviously wouldn't have made any sense, especially for, like, my disposition as a kid, so I understood," as per PEOPLE. The role she auditioned for eventually went to another actor.

The film, directed by Ari Aster, went on to become a well-known horror movie, and Ortega later watched it in theatres. Talking about that moment, Ortega shared how she reacted when she realised it was the same film she had auditioned for. She said, "Then it came out, and we went to the theater. I sat up in my chair and I looked at my mom and I said, 'This is the one that I said was going to be in.' You know, we didn't even realize that [is what we were seeing]. But incredible movie. It's funny to think that I went in for that because again, I just didn't make any sense for it."

The actress also spoke about how she deals with rejection in her career. She said she has always taken such moments in a positive way and believes things happen at the right time. Sharing her thoughts, Ortega said, "I never really question it. I didn't want to get in my head about that sort of thing, and what's meant to be mine will come to me or, you know, I'll find somehow."

Reflecting on Nearly Quitting Acting

During the same conversation, Ortega also opened up about a time when she thought about leaving acting. She said that after working on children's shows, she reached a stage where she was unsure about her future. Talking about that phase, she said, "I didn't know what else I was gonna do. I've never really considered anything else, more so recently, just out of sake of curiosity and wanting another life experience. But when I was a teenager, I'd gotten off a children's show, and I didn't know what I was going to do. I had to prove myself and meet all these new casting directors who didn't know who I was. It just felt like a good time to call it quits if I was going to."

Ortega is now one of the popular young actors in Hollywood, known for her work in films and series, including Wednesday. (ANI)