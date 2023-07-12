Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan pens special endearing note to music composer Anirudh Ravichander, see here

Anirudh Ravichander's upbeat entrance song for "Jawan," which casthundreds of backing dancers, will get Shah Rukh Khan moving on the dance floor. It was also visible during the preveu. SRK has thereafter sent Anirudh a special note, thanking him.

A commercial entertainment film with plenty of action, romance, and unexpected turns what "Jawan" is going to be all about. Everyone has complimented Anirudh Ravichander's score in the film. Fans praised the entry scene in which Shah Rukh Khan enters while sporting a tight red shirt and black trousers. The trailer of the movie was released on July 10 and it is scheduled to have a global premiere on September 7. Anirudh Ravichander's upbeat entrance song for "Jawan," which casthundreds of backing dancers, will get Shah Rukh Khan moving on the dance floor. It was also visible during the preveu. SRK has thereafter sent Anirudh a special note, thanking him.

Anirudh shared the prevue on his Twitter handle and Shah Rukh Khan retweeted it and posted, "Love you to the moon ( because it can be seen only at night ) and back beta. Will miss our Vampire nights (sic)."

Atlee is the author and director of this action thriller. Along with Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, and Priyamani, Shah Rukh Khan performs major roles in the film. The actor plays both an intelligence officer and a thief in the movie, which is billed as a commercial comedy. Anirudh Ravichander is the composer of this peppy soundtrack that has been garnering a lot of traction. Nayanthara is making her Hindi film debut as well with 'Jawan'. In August 2022, Deepika Padukone joined the cast in Chennai to film her cameo. Pune, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Rajasthan, and Aurangabad were used as locations for the movie. Anirudh Ravichander was picked to write the music for the movie, making this his first solo composition in Bollywood. T-Series obtained the song rights.

QUIRKY FACT: Shah Rukh Khan launched his acting career in the 1990s with a number of derogatory parts that helped him develop into the character actor he is now. His talent for playing the 'bad boys' on film with style propelled him to cult status, where fans are still raving about him. Shah Rukh Khan states in the Jawan preview, "Jab main villain banta hun na toh mere samne koi bhi hero tik nehi pata." There are rumours circulating on social media that it's a humorous jab at Sunny Deol, who portrayed the good guy in Darr while Shah Rukh played the villain.

