Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan pens special endearing note to music composer Anirudh Ravichander, see here

    Anirudh Ravichander's upbeat entrance song for "Jawan," which casthundreds of backing dancers, will get Shah Rukh Khan moving on the dance floor. It was also visible during the preveu. SRK has thereafter sent Anirudh a special note, thanking him.

    Jawan Shah Rukh Khan pens special endearing note to music composer Anirudh Ravichander, see here ADC
    Author
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Jul 12, 2023, 12:14 PM IST

    A commercial entertainment film with plenty of action, romance, and unexpected turns what "Jawan" is going to be all about. Everyone has complimented Anirudh Ravichander's score in the film. Fans praised the entry scene in which Shah Rukh Khan enters while sporting a tight red shirt and black trousers. The trailer of the movie was released on July 10 and it is scheduled to have a global premiere on September 7. Anirudh Ravichander's upbeat entrance song for "Jawan," which casthundreds of backing dancers, will get Shah Rukh Khan moving on the dance floor. It was also visible during the preveu. SRK has thereafter sent Anirudh a special note, thanking him.

    ALSO READ: Is Thalapathy Vijay going for padayatra? Will he quit films and join politics?

    Anirudh shared the prevue on his Twitter handle and Shah Rukh Khan retweeted it and posted, "Love you to the moon ( because it can be seen only at night ) and back beta. Will miss our Vampire nights (sic)." 

    Atlee is the author and director of this action thriller.  Along with Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, and Priyamani, Shah Rukh Khan performs major roles in the film. The actor plays both an intelligence officer and a thief in the movie, which is billed as a commercial comedy. Anirudh Ravichander is the composer of this peppy soundtrack that has been garnering a lot of traction. Nayanthara is making her Hindi film debut as well with 'Jawan'. In August 2022, Deepika Padukone joined the cast in Chennai to film her cameo. Pune, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Rajasthan, and Aurangabad were used as locations for the movie. Anirudh Ravichander was picked to write the music for the movie, making this his first solo composition in Bollywood. T-Series obtained the song rights.

    QUIRKY FACT: Shah Rukh Khan launched his acting career in the 1990s with a number of derogatory parts that helped him develop into the character actor he is now. His talent for playing the 'bad boys' on film with style propelled him to cult status, where fans are still raving about him. Shah Rukh Khan states in the Jawan preview, "Jab main villain banta hun na toh mere samne koi bhi hero tik nehi pata." There are rumours circulating on social media that it's a humorous jab at Sunny Deol, who portrayed the good guy in Darr while Shah Rukh played the villain.

    No shots were fired at Sunny Deol while writing this dialogue
    by u/imnits45 in BollyBlindsNGossip

     

    ALSO READ: Mission: Impossible 7 LEAKED: Tom Cruise's action film OUT on Tamilrockers, Filmyzilla and other torrent sites

    Last Updated Jul 12, 2023, 12:14 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Noted Youtube star Elvish Yadav to make WILD CARD entry vma

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Noted Youtube star Elvish Yadav to make WILD CARD entry

    Kapil Sharma's 'Zwigato' gets 'Oscar Library' spot for screenplay after failing at box office MSW

    Kapil Sharma's 'Zwigato' gets 'Oscar Library' spot for screenplay after failing at box office

    Mission Impossible 7 Review: Is Tom Cruise's action film worth watching? Read THIS before buying tickets RBA

    Mission Impossible 7 Review: Is Tom Cruise's action film worth watching? Read THIS before buying tickets

    Harshvardhan Rane reacts to 'DATING' rumours with actress Sanjeeda Shaikh; Know details vma

    Harshvardhan Rane reacts to 'DATING' rumours with actress Sanjeeda Shaikh; Know details

    Mission Impossible 7 LEAKED: Tom Cruise's action film OUT on Tamilrockers, Filmyzilla and other torrent sites RBA

    Mission: Impossible 7 LEAKED: Tom Cruise's action film OUT on Tamilrockers, Filmyzilla and other torrent sites

    Recent Stories

    7 movies like 'Mission: Impossible' to watch on OTT NOW RBA EAI

    7 movies like 'Mission: Impossible' to watch on OTT NOW

    cricket India vs West Indies 2023: Virat Kohli Poised to achieve Sachin Tendulkar's unique feat osf

    India vs West Indies 2023: Virat Kohli Poised to achieve Sachin Tendulkar's unique feat

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Noted Youtube star Elvish Yadav to make WILD CARD entry vma

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Noted Youtube star Elvish Yadav to make WILD CARD entry

    Cleansing to Exfoliating: 7 skin care tips for Oily Skin during Monsoons ATG EAI

    Cleansing to Exfoliating: 7 skin care tips for Oily Skin during Monsoons

    Jan Vishwas Bill: PM Modi chairs Cabinet meet, to approve decriminalization of offences in 42 laws AJR

    Jan Vishwas Bill: PM Modi chairs Cabinet meet, to approve decriminalization of offences in 42 laws

    Recent Videos

    IAF contingent marches on France's Avenues des Champs Elysees ahead of Bastille Day

    IAF contingent marches on France's Avenues des Champs Elysées ahead of Bastille Day (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH School Bus-SUV crash on Delhi-Meerut expressway near Ghaziabad, 6 killed

    WATCH: School bus-SUV crash on Delhi-Meerut expressway near Ghaziabad, 6 killed

    Video Icon
    WATCH Massive chunk of National Highway collapses in Himachal Pradesh amid heavy rain

    WATCH: Massive chunk of National Highway collapses in Himachal Pradesh amid heavy rain

    Video Icon
    WATCH A unique cycle rally accompanies PM Modi on a rainy day in Bikaner

    WATCH: A unique cycle rally accompanies PM Modi on a rainy day in Bikaner

    Video Icon
    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH) AJR

    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH)

    Video Icon