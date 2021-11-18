Javed Akhtar responds to Kangana Ranaut's 'bheek' comment: here's what he said

Popular lyricist Javed Akhtar took to his Twitter handle to reply back to Kangana Ranaut's bheek comment. Here's what he said. The actress received a lot of criticism for her comment.

Famous lyricist Javed Akhtar took to his Twitter handle to reply to Kangana Ranaut's 'bheek comment. Kangana had appeared at the Times Now summit where she had addressed the issue of India's independence and how the nation had got its freedom in 1947 in the form of alms (bheek) from the British Raj. The clips sound was changed to a dog's bark.

Reacting on the same, Javed Akhtar wrote that it is totally understood (able). Why would people who had nothing to do with the freedom movement feel bad if someone) called our freedom just a begging. The actress was criticised by many Bollywood stars and as well as politicians. Police complaints were also registered against her.

Kangana was slammed by several people from Bollywood as well as political leaders for her remark. Police complaints have also been registered against her. Even Bigg Boss fame Rakhi had posted a video and had called the actress a gaddar aka traitor.

Post listening to Kangana's perspective, many politicians demanded that the actress apologised and had also appealed to snatch the Padma Shri away from her. The reason being her statement had hurt the sacrifice of all the freedom fighters of our nation, who had sacrificed their lives for the nation The actress had also defended herself by saying that she would return the Padma Shri if proven guilty.

Previously, even Bharatiya Janata Party MP Varun Gandhi criticised the actress by saying that she has insulted the freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for the country's independence. He had posted the video of the actress and had said that she had insulted Mahatma Gandhi, made fun of his sacrifices, honoured his killer and now also belittled Shaheed Mangal Pandey, Rani Lakshmibai, Bhagat Singh, Chandrashekhar Azad, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and lakhs of freedom fighters. It looks like Kangana has hurt the sentiments of many politicians. What do you feel about the entire incident?