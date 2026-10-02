'Kantara' actor Rishabh Shetty lauded Captain Smit Machchhar's bravery in a Flydubai crisis. Attacked by his co-pilot, the injured captain enabled a safe landing, saving hundreds. He later recounted the ordeal to PM Narendra Modi.

'Kantara' star Rishabh Shetty has hailed Captain Smit Machchhar for his courage during the Flydubai mid-air crisis, saying the injured pilot put the lives of passengers before his own. Sharing a tribute on his Instagram Stories, Shetty wrote, "My salute to Captain #SmitMachchhar. Even after being seriously injured, he put the lives of others before his own and fought bravely to protect them. His courage helped save hundreds of lives. Praying for your speedy recovery and good health. India is proud of you #CaptainSmit #India."

Hero Pilot Thwarts Mid-Air Attack

Machchhar, who is recovering in a UAE hospital, was injured after being attacked by his co-pilot aboard a Flydubai flight travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv. Despite his injuries, he managed to reach the cockpit door during the crisis and helped enable the aircraft's safe emergency landing in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.

Captain Recounts Ordeal to PM Modi

Speaking to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the phone, Machchhar recalled how his flying experience helped him recognise that the aircraft was going down. He said he made “one last push” to reach the cockpit door despite being attacked.

“When I was down on the floor, I sensed that the aircraft was going down. And I knew for sure: ‘This is the one last push, Smit. Just do it. The door is right there.’ Even as blows were still landing on me, I just managed to open it, sir. Then everyone else arrived. The others also played an equal role in this,” Machchhar told Modi.

The captain also said that while he was consciously thinking about his own survival, he knew he could not allow the passengers to die. “Consciously, I was telling everyone that I was acting for my own survival, but at the same time, I knew deep down that I could not let all of them die,” he said.

Machchhar told the Prime Minister that he has been flying aircraft for 17 years and has served as a captain for 11 years. Modi praised his “courage, patience, and presence of mind”, saying his actions had saved many lives. The captain also spoke about reciting the Hanuman Chalisa during the ordeal to remain calm. He said he regularly recites it with his two-year-old son.

Nationwide Praise and Recovery Updates

Machchhar has expressed confidence about his recovery, saying, “I am thinking of it as a journey that will happen slowly. And it will take time, but I am very, very confident that I will recover. And I will be completely healthy.”

Billboards carrying the message “Thank you Captain Smit” have appeared at prominent intersections in Mumbai, while Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has announced the ‘Visisht Gujarat Garima Award’ for the captain.

India's Ambassador to the UAE, Deepak Mittal, has also said Machchhar is in stable condition and recovering well in hospital. (ANI)