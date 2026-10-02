Actor Jackie Shroff, singer Vishal Mishra and actor Varun Dhawan praised Captain Smit Machchhar for his 'heroic bravery' in averting a major tragedy on a Flydubai flight after he was attacked by his co-pilot, sustaining severe injuries.

Celebrity Tributes Pour In

Actor Jackie Shroff has hailed Captain Smit Machchhar for his “heroic bravery” after the Indian pilot helped avert a major tragedy aboard a Flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv. Taking to his Instagram Stories, the actor publicly praised Machchhar’s courage after details emerged of how the injured captain fought his way back to the cockpit during the mid-air crisis. Jackie Shroff wrote, “Some heroes work in silence!” He added, “All my respects to Captain Smit Machchhar and the other brave heroes for saving lives and averting a massive tragedy.”

Singer Vishal Mishra also paid tribute to the captain, highlighting the fact that Machchhar continued to act despite sustaining severe injuries. He wrote, “Have been reading about how Captain Smit Machchhar, even while severely injured, fought to save so many lives. Your courage makes all of us proud. Bharat is proud of you. Praying for your speedy recovery. Dil se Pranam." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vishal Mishra (@vishalmishraofficial)

Earlier in the morning, Varun Dhawan had also saluted the captain for his actions during the incident. Sharing his tribute, the actor wrote, “Salute to our Capt. Smit Machchhachar. Your courage and bravery fill all of us with pride. What an inspiration. Jai Hind”

The celebrity tributes come as further details emerge about the tense moments aboard Flydubai flight FZ1073 and Machchhar’s efforts to regain access to the cockpit after being attacked by his co-pilot.

Captain Recalls Mid-Air Crisis to PM Modi

Speaking to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the phone on Friday, Machchhar recalled how he realised that the aircraft was going down after he had collapsed to the floor following the attack. Despite being severely injured and fighting for his own survival, the captain said his 17 years of flying experience helped him understand the danger facing the aircraft. He told the Prime Minister that he made what he described as “one last push” to reach the cockpit door. “When I was down on the floor, I sensed that the aircraft was going down. And I knew for sure: ‘This is the one last push, Smit. Just do it. The door is right there.’ Even as blows were still landing on me, I just managed to open it, sir. Then everyone else arrived. The others also played an equal role in this,” Machchhar told PM Modi.

The captain said that although he consciously told himself that he was acting for his own survival, he knew that the passengers' lives were also at stake. “Consciously, I was telling everyone that I was acting for my own survival, but at the same time, I knew deep down that I could not let all of them die,” he said.

Machchhar also told the Prime Minister that he had been flying aircraft for 17 years and had served as a captain for the last 11 years. “I have been flying planes in aviation for 17 years. I have been a captain for the last 11 years. Even with my eyes closed, I know exactly what is happening with the aircraft,” he said.

PM Modi Lauds Captain's Courage

During the conversation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Machchhar’s courage, patience and presence of mind during the crisis. “Your courage, your patience, and your presence of mind. You made crucial decisions in fractions of a second and saved so many lives. Today, the entire nation can proudly say that we Indians are not people who take lives--we are people who save lives,” PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also assured Machchhar that he could contact him whenever needed. “Smit, whenever you need me, I am just a phone call away,” PM Modi said. He further told the injured captain, “India is waiting to welcome you back and is very excited for it,” while adding that people across the country were praying for his long life and good health.

Machchhar became emotional during the conversation and told the Prime Minister, “I never thought I'd be talking to you right now.” PM Modi responded, “If you aren't emotional in front of me, then where will you be?”

Captain's Source of Strength

During his conversation with PM Modi, Machchhar also spoke about how he kept himself calm during the ordeal. The captain said that he repeatedly recited the Hanuman Chalisa when he felt afraid. “Whenever I feel afraid, only one thing comes to mind: I recite the Hanuman Chalisa. Even during that ordeal, I was continuously reciting the Hanuman Chalisa. I know that God's grace was with me,” he said.

Machchhar also told the Prime Minister that he regularly recites the Hanuman Chalisa with his two-year-old son and said his family had ensured that they remained connected with their culture while living away from India.

Despite the seriousness of his injuries, Machchhar expressed confidence that he would recover. “I am thinking of it as a journey that will happen slowly. And it will take time, but I am very, very confident that I will recover. And I will be completely healthy,” he said.

Machchhar is currently recovering from his injuries at a hospital in the UAE. The Prime Minister also expressed gratitude to the Saudi and UAE governments for the assistance provided to Machchhar following the incident.

Earlier, PM Modi had praised Machchhar for his “patience, presence of mind, and courage”, saying his actions had helped prevent a “9/11-style tragedy”. The incident involved flydubai flight FZ1073 travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv, where Machchhar was injured after being attacked by his co-pilot. Despite his injuries, he managed to reach the cockpit door and helped ensure the safe landing of the aircraft.

Awards and Prayers for the Hero Pilot

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has announced the 'Visisht Gujarat Garima Award' for Machchhar, hailing his courage and presence of mind during the incident.

Special prayers and religious rituals have also been held at temples across the country for Machchhar's speedy recovery. (ANI)