Janhvi Kapoor feels 'loved' as rumoured BF Shikhar Pahariya drops her home after Diwali bash - WATCH

While Janhvi arrived at the star-studded Diwali party of Amritpal Singh Bindra separately, she exited with her rumoured boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya. The video went viral on the popular social media platform Instagram and is totally unmissable.

Bollywood celebrities are celebrating this Diwali season with utmost zeal and festive joyfulness. With a different Diwali party keeping them busy every night, our favourite celebs are ringing this festive season by dressing up to the nines and having a gala time with their friends. Janhvi Kapoor attended the star-studded Diwali bash of Amritpal Singh Bindra on Friday night, November 10. Janhvi got papped and spotted arriving at the party alone in a stunning blue saree with breathtaking sequin detailing on the border and a matching strappy blouse. Fans of the actress loved her look and called her "pretty queen" and "love."

While the actress arrived at the party alone, she exited with her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya. The alleged couple were indulging in a conversation as Shikhar drove Janhvi. Unbothered and unfazed by the paps, the duo were engrossed in laughing. They had a gala and the best time. Janhvi Kapoor may not have formally accepted her relationship with Shikhar Pahariya, but she does not feel meek and shy from stepping out with him on lunch and dinner dates.

The rumoured lovebirds recently partied together as Shikhar attended the birthday bash of Khushi Kapoor, the younger sister of Janhvi Kapoor. They even took a vacation to the Maldives together. Shikhar was also there at the birthday party of Anil Kapoor, uncle of bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor.

Shikhar Pahariya is the grandson of politician and former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Sushilkumar Shinde. Reportedly, Shikhar and Janhvi had a serious relationship earlier but then broke up. In fact, Karan Johar in Koffee With Karan season 7 almost confirmed the dating rumours, but Janhvi then maintained that she was single. Janhvi and Shikhar reportedly patched up last year. The duo are often spotted together now. Shikhar has also posed for paps with Boney Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor on several occasions.

