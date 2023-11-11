Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Tiger 3: Katrina Kaif's smooth dance rehearsal for 'Leke Prabhu Ka Naam' is unmissable - WATCH

    Witness Katrina Kaif's flawless and energetic rehearsal of the song Leke Prabhu Ka Naam from Tiger 3 in this video. Let us take a moment to see her accuracy and enthusiasm in perfecting the dance moves. Fans are thrilled to see the iconic on-screen jodi of Salman and Katrina together in Tiger 3.

    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Nov 11, 2023, 12:36 PM IST

    Recognized for her outstanding dancing skills, Katrina Kaif has captivated audiences with excellent performances in chart-toppers like Kamli, Chikni Chameli, and Tip Tip Barsa Paani. In the forthcoming film Tiger 3, she exhibits her phenomenal dancing skills in the song Leke Prabhu Ka Naam alongside Salman Khan, earning applause for their on-screen chemistry and impeccable choreography. A recent fan-shared video highlights Katrina Kaif's determined rehearsal, highlighting her relentless hard work and devotion to perfecting elaborate dance moves.

    ALSO READ: Tiger 3: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's actioner saga sells tickets worth Rs 15 crores; fails to conquer Jawan

    Within the rehearsal footage, Katrina Kaif exudes an abundance of energy, gracefully moving to the beats of Leke Prabhu Ka Naam from the highly anticipated spectacular action drama and poignant saga Tiger 3. The performance is amplified manifold by the seamless coordination between Katrina and her team of proficient choreographers, presenting an added layer of perfection to the entire sensation.

    Vaibhavi Merchant, the celebrated and most iconic choreographer behind the song Leke Prabhu Ka Naam, revealed in a conversation with a leading Indian digital entertainment portal that when it comes to dance, Katrina Kaif approaches it from anxiety and pressure. Katrina is deeply committed to working hard. Vaibhavi added that Katrina got witnessed to be rehearsing extensively to the point where others suggested she take a break. Vaibhavi describes Katrina as the frontbencher and the teacher's pet, as she is extremely hands-on in her approach to dance.

    Meanwhile, Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3 has received a remarkable response from the audiences. The movie has already been ruling the box office numbers with its advance booking sales. The Yash Raj Films project, directed by Maneesh Sharma, will be released on November 12, the day of Diwali.

    ALSO READ: Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur papped on 'romantic long drive' in viral video - WATCH

