Janhvi Kapoor and rumoured BF Shikhar Pahariya look stunning in white as they visit Arjun Kapoor's house

Janhvi Kapoor and rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya's public interactions and social media posts have fans constantly speculating about their relationship status. The alleged couple recently looked stunning while twinning in white as they visited the house of Janhvi's brother Arjun Kapoor in Mumbai.

Janhvi Kapoor has been making headlines not only for her films but also for her romantic life. Last year, she started being seen again with Shikhar Pahariya, the grandson of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Sushilkumar Shinde, whom she had previously dated. After parting ways, they get frequently papped together. Recent reports suggest that they have rekindled their relationship. In April, Janhvi and Shikhar got spotted offering prayers at the Tirupati Balaji Temple in Andhra Pradesh. Janhvi and Shikhar have got spotted by the paparazzi at countless events together but the rumoured couple does not confirm or deny their dating and relationship rumours.

ALSO READ: Who is Ileana D'Cruz's boyfriend? Pregnant actress shares photos on Instagram; take a look

On Sunday, the duo got spotted as twinning in white as they came out of the residence of Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor's brother. While Janhvi spotted a little white dress, Shikhar opted for smart casuals in a white shirt. The actress, who will soon share the screen with Varun Dhawan in Nitesh Tiwari's directorial Bawaal, smiled coyly and waved at the paps while Shikhar buried his face in his phone.

Check out the video here:

On Thursday, Janhvi Kapoor set social media ablaze with her latest photos. The actress took to Instagram and shared sizzling pictures leaving her ardent fans in awe. It did not take long for her photos to go viral on the Internet, and fans flooded her with loads of love in comments. However, her rumoured boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya's comment instantly caught fans' attention. Shikhar dropped heart-eyed emojis in the comment section.

Meanwhile, the trailer of Bawaal has already been released and received a positive response from fans. The romantic drama revolves around Ajay Dixit (Varun Dhawan), a regular yet well-liked school history teacher. Circumstances force him to join the World War II trial in Europe, and he gets forced to bring his newlywed wife Nisha, with whom he shares an estranged relationship.

ALSO READ: 'Devara': Allu Arjun's daughter Arha to play a cameo in Jr NTR's next film?