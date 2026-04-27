The car of music composer James Vasanthan was vandalised in Chennai's Kottivakkam area. The window glass was shattered while he was at a restaurant. Vasanthan shared a video of the damage and has since filed a police complaint.

The car of music composer James Vasanthan was allegedly vandalised by unidentified persons in Chennai, triggering a police investigation.

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The incident reportedly took place in the Kottivakkam area on April 26, when the composer had stepped out for dinner at a restaurant.

Upon returning after his meal, he discovered that his car, which had been parked outside the eatery, had its window glass shattered.

Social Media Post and Public Reaction

James Vasanthan later recorded a video showing the damage and shared it on social media. In his post, he stated that he was uncertain whether the act was random vandalism or a targeted attack. "I'm not sure whether this was an act of mischief or something deliberate when I went to a restaurant for lunch this afternoon," he wrote. View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Vasanthan (@james_vasanthan)

Several social media users expressed concern and extended support to the composer, urging authorities to take swift action against those responsible.

In a follow-up post, the composer thanked well-wishers who reached out to him. He also expressed gratitude to political leaders, media personnel and members of the public who contacted him over the phone.

Police Investigation Launched

The composer has since filed a formal complaint with the police.

Authorities have launched an investigation and are expected to review CCTV footage in the vicinity to trace those involved.