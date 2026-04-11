James McAvoy shared a humorous anecdote about a failed audition where he faked a Northern English accent to land a role in Manchester, an attempt he admits 'didn't go well' and was amusingly witnessed by actor Tom Hardy.

James McAvoy has shared a humorous anecdote about a failed audition early in his career, revealing he once faked a Northern English accent to land a role, according to People.

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In an interview, McAvoy said the audition took place in Manchester, and his agent had told him that casting directors were only looking for local actors, prompting him to attempt a regional accent. The audition took place in Manchester "years and years and years ago," McAvoy began. Before going in, his agent told him the casting directors "only wanted to see people from the neighborhood," so McAvoy, who hails from Glasgow, Scotland, quickly tried on his best regional accent attempt and went in, as per the outlet.

Recalling the moment, McAvoy said he introduced himself in an exaggerated tone, saying, "Ah, right mate, I'm from ... Wethenhulme?" Reflecting on the experience, he admitted, "I don't know where the hell I'm from, I'm just making stuff up. And it didn't go well," according to People.

After the audition, McAvoy encountered Tom Hardy in the waiting room, who reacted with amusement. He recalled Hardy giving him a disbelieving look and saying, "Alright, mate."

McAvoy's Directorial Debut

McAvoy's film California Schemin', which was released in the United Kingdom on April 10, marks his debut as a director. The film follows the story of two Scottish boys who pose as a Californian rap duo to break into the music industry.

Based on Gavin Bain's memoir, the film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2025. The film stars Samuel Bottomley and Seamus McLean Ross, alongside McAvoy, James Corden and others, according to People. (ANI)