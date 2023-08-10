Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jailer REVIEW from USA, Canada: Is Rajinikanth, Nelson Dlipkumar's film worth your time and money? Read THIS

    At last, superstar Rajinikanth's Jailer is released worldwide today. Rajinikanth fans are already commemorating the release of Jailer in front of theatres in India and in USA. As per reports, the first-ever Jailer show is scheduled in the USA by 6 AM IST.

    Jailer REVIEW from USA and Canada: Is Rajinikanth, Nelson Dlipkumar's film worth your time and money? Read THIS
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 10, 2023, 8:46 AM IST

    Jailer, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, is set to be a wild comeback for Rajinikanth. 'Jailer' has generated excitement among Rajini fans and throughout the Indian cinema industry. The movie gets a grand welcome in US and Canada. Videos and photos show fans bursting crackers and flowers being showered outside theatres. Fans overseas are also making their way to the theatres to watch the film’s first show. A video featured a group of fans dancing to the song Kaavaalaa, from Jailer, in a theatre as they waited for doors to open.

    According to reports worldwide, Jailer first-day tickets are completely sold out. Jailer tickets are believed to be fully booked in numerous Tamil Nadu venues until August 15th. As a result, the picture is expected to have a strong debut at the box office. In this situation, jailer fever has spread over social media.

    Many fans and admirers have shared Rajinikanth's dialogues and made hand-made Jailer posters. In this circumstance, Rajini's powerful appearance in Jailer has heightened anticipation for the film. Moondru Mugam, a 1982 film featuring Rajinikanth in three distinct outfits, was a smash blockbuster.

    Alex Pandian's role in this film, in particular, became a golden symbol in Rajini's career. Rajini's portrayal of a police officer named Alex Pandian, as well as his punch lines, have wowed admirers. Now, a Jailer poster using the same Alex Pandian persona has been issued, causing quite a commotion.

    Rajinikanth's return to the big screen after a two-year absence is marked with the release of Jailer. He was most recently seen in Annaatthe. Jailer also stars Ramya Krishnan, Jackie Shroff, Vasant Ravi, Yogi Babu, and Reding Kingsley in an ensemble cast. Tamannaah Bhatia's contagious energy and enthralling dancing routines in the song Kaavaalaa have already gone viral.

    Last Updated Aug 10, 2023, 8:46 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Made In Heaven season 2: When and where to watch Sobhita Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur's popular web series? RBA

    Made In Heaven season 2: When and where to watch Sobhita Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur's popular web series?

    Jailer Is Rajinikanth's film set to take over Indian box office? Here's what experts say RBA

    Jailer: Is Rajinikanth's film set to take over Indian box office? Here's what experts say

    Jailer Review: Will Rajinikanth as 'Muthuvel Pandiyan' win fans' hearts? Read THIS RBA

    Jailer REVIEW: Will Rajinikanth as 'Muthuvel Pandiyan' win fans' hearts? Read THIS

    Rihanna shares photos of breastfeeding during pregnancy; internet praises global star ADC

    Rihanna shares photos of breastfeeding during pregnancy; internet praises global star

    Game of Thrones' AI version has Aishwarya Rai as Daenerys Targaryen, Ranveer Singh as Jon Snow ADC

    Game of Thrones' AI version has Aishwarya Rai as Daenerys Targaryen, Ranveer Singh as Jon Snow

    Recent Stories

    Made In Heaven season 2: When and where to watch Sobhita Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur's popular web series? RBA

    Made In Heaven season 2: When and where to watch Sobhita Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur's popular web series?

    Petrol and diesel price today, August 10: Check latest rates in Bengaluru, Mumbai and other cities AJR

    Petrol and diesel price today, August 10: Check latest rates in Bengaluru, Mumbai and other cities

    Kerala news live Aug 10 2023 major highlights developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Tanur custodial death case handed over to CBI

    Jailer Is Rajinikanth's film set to take over Indian box office? Here's what experts say RBA

    Jailer: Is Rajinikanth's film set to take over Indian box office? Here's what experts say

    Jailer Review: Will Rajinikanth as 'Muthuvel Pandiyan' win fans' hearts? Read THIS RBA

    Jailer REVIEW: Will Rajinikanth as 'Muthuvel Pandiyan' win fans' hearts? Read THIS

    Recent Videos

    Watch Golden Retriever's adorable interaction with burglar makes internet buzz AJR

    Watch: Golden Retriever's adorable interaction with burglar makes internet buzz

    Video Icon
    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Video Icon
    Ghaziabad Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society (WATCH)

    Ghaziabad: Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society

    Video Icon
    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal (WATCH)

    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal

    Video Icon
    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Video Icon