Jailer REVIEW from USA, Canada: Is Rajinikanth, Nelson Dlipkumar's film worth your time and money? Read THIS

At last, superstar Rajinikanth's Jailer is released worldwide today. Rajinikanth fans are already commemorating the release of Jailer in front of theatres in India and in USA. As per reports, the first-ever Jailer show is scheduled in the USA by 6 AM IST.

Jailer, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, is set to be a wild comeback for Rajinikanth. 'Jailer' has generated excitement among Rajini fans and throughout the Indian cinema industry. The movie gets a grand welcome in US and Canada. Videos and photos show fans bursting crackers and flowers being showered outside theatres. Fans overseas are also making their way to the theatres to watch the film’s first show. A video featured a group of fans dancing to the song Kaavaalaa, from Jailer, in a theatre as they waited for doors to open.

According to reports worldwide, Jailer first-day tickets are completely sold out. Jailer tickets are believed to be fully booked in numerous Tamil Nadu venues until August 15th. As a result, the picture is expected to have a strong debut at the box office. In this situation, jailer fever has spread over social media.

Many fans and admirers have shared Rajinikanth's dialogues and made hand-made Jailer posters. In this circumstance, Rajini's powerful appearance in Jailer has heightened anticipation for the film. Moondru Mugam, a 1982 film featuring Rajinikanth in three distinct outfits, was a smash blockbuster.

Alex Pandian's role in this film, in particular, became a golden symbol in Rajini's career. Rajini's portrayal of a police officer named Alex Pandian, as well as his punch lines, have wowed admirers. Now, a Jailer poster using the same Alex Pandian persona has been issued, causing quite a commotion.

Rajinikanth's return to the big screen after a two-year absence is marked with the release of Jailer. He was most recently seen in Annaatthe. Jailer also stars Ramya Krishnan, Jackie Shroff, Vasant Ravi, Yogi Babu, and Reding Kingsley in an ensemble cast. Tamannaah Bhatia's contagious energy and enthralling dancing routines in the song Kaavaalaa have already gone viral.