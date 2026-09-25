The second single from Rajinikanth's 'Jailer 2', 'One Sun, One Moon', is out. Composed by Anirudh Ravichander, it celebrates the actor. The sequel, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, also features Vidya Balan and SJ Suryah and will release on Oct 15.

'One Sun, One Moon' Released

The highly anticipated second single from Rajinikanth-starrer ‘Jailer 2’, titled ‘One Sun, One Moon’, is out, giving fans another glimpse of the superstar as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian. Released by Sun Pictures on Friday, the lyric video celebrates Rajinikanth’s screen presence and larger-than-life image. The track has been composed and sung by Anirudh Ravichander, who has also lent his voice alongside MS Krsna. The lyrics have been penned by Heisenberg and Super Subu. The song focuses on Rajinikanth’s character rather than revealing much about the story. One of its lines, “Innaikkum Ennennaikkum, Oru Thalaivan Dhaan,” adds to the tribute to the superstar and his long-standing popularity among fans. The video also features new footage of Rajinikanth as Muthuvel Pandian, giving fans a closer look at his character in the sequel.

Can you feel the aura?🌟 #OneSunOneMoon ▶️ https://t.co/Nx0jTJaviV@rajinikanth @Nelsondilpkumar @anirudhofficial @vidya_balan @iam_SJSuryah #SurajVenjaramoodu @meramyakrishnan @iYogiBabu @mirnaaofficial @soupersubu @vijaykartikdop @Nirmalcuts @ChethanDsouza @AlwaysJani… pic.twitter.com/Bjtw7DJj9W — Sun Pictures (@sunpictures) September 25, 2026

Jailer 2: Sequel Details and Expanded Cast

In the sequel to the blockbuster 'Jailer', Rajinikanth will return as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, with Nelson Dilipkumar once again directing the film. Anirudh Ravichander is also back as the music composer. The first part, Jailer, was released in 2023 and went on to become one of Rajinikanth’s biggest hits. The success of the movie has raised expectations for its sequel, which has been among the most awaited Tamil films.

The makers have already started building interest around Jailer 2 with promotional material, including an announcement teaser and the song ‘Ala Bolelo’. The sequel also has an expanded cast. Vijay Sethupathi is set to make a cameo appearance, while SJ Suryah, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu and Vidya Balan, among others, are part of the film. With Rajinikanth returning as Muthuvel Pandian and the original team back for the sequel, Jailer 2 is set for a theatrical release on October 15. (ANI)