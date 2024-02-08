Jagjit Singh birth anniversary: 'Koi Fariyaad' to 'Hoshwalon Ko Khabar Kya', 5 best songs of the later singer

As we celebrate late singer Jagjit Singh's birth anniversary on February 08, here are five of his best songs.

Jagjit Singh, born Jagmohan Singh Dhiman on 8 February 1941, was a renowned Indian ghazal singer, composer, and musician. He is considered one of the greatest ghazal singers of all time and is credited with popularizing the genre not only in India but also globally. Today, as we celebrate the late singer's birth anniversary, here are five of his best songs:

Tum Itna Jo Muskura Rahe Ho

This soulful ghazal from the album "Arth" is known for its poignant lyrics and Jagjit Singh's emotive rendition, capturing the essence of love and longing.

Hoshwalon Ko Khabar Kya

Featured in the movie "Sarfarosh," this ghazal beautifully expresses the depth of human emotions and remains a favorite among Jagjit Singh fans.

Koi Fariyaad

From the soundtrack of the film "Tum Bin," this song is a haunting melody that showcases Jagjit Singh's mastery of blending classical music with contemporary themes.

Yeh Tera Ghar Yeh Mera Ghar

This ghazal, originally sung by Jagjit Singh for the album "Marasim," is cherished for its evocative lyrics and soothing melody, capturing the essence of home and belonging.

Hazaar Baar Ruke Hum

A gem from the album "Mirage," this ghazal reflects on the complexities of life and relationships, with Jagjit Singh's velvety voice adding depth to the emotional resonance of the song.

These songs are just a glimpse of Jagjit Singh's vast musical repertoire, which continues to enchant listeners with its timeless beauty and emotional depth.