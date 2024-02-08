Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Jagjit Singh birth anniversary: 'Koi Fariyaad' to 'Hoshwalon Ko Khabar Kya', 5 best songs of the later singer

    As we celebrate late singer Jagjit Singh's birth anniversary on February 08, here are five of his best songs.

    Jagjit Singh birth anniversary: 'Koi Fariyaad' to 'Hoshwalon Ko Khabar Kya', 5 best songs of the later singer RKK EAI
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Feb 8, 2024, 7:30 AM IST

    Jagjit Singh, born Jagmohan Singh Dhiman on 8 February 1941, was a renowned Indian ghazal singer, composer, and musician. He is considered one of the greatest ghazal singers of all time and is credited with popularizing the genre not only in India but also globally. Today, as we celebrate the late singer's birth anniversary, here are five of his best songs:

    Tum Itna Jo Muskura Rahe Ho

    This soulful ghazal from the album "Arth" is known for its poignant lyrics and Jagjit Singh's emotive rendition, capturing the essence of love and longing.

    Hoshwalon Ko Khabar Kya

    Featured in the movie "Sarfarosh," this ghazal beautifully expresses the depth of human emotions and remains a favorite among Jagjit Singh fans.

    Koi Fariyaad

    From the soundtrack of the film "Tum Bin," this song is a haunting melody that showcases Jagjit Singh's mastery of blending classical music with contemporary themes.

    Also read: Jagjit Singh Birth Anniversary: Mahesh Bhatt once made SHOCKING revelation about renowned Ghazal singer

    Yeh Tera Ghar Yeh Mera Ghar

    This ghazal, originally sung by Jagjit Singh for the album "Marasim," is cherished for its evocative lyrics and soothing melody, capturing the essence of home and belonging.

    Hazaar Baar Ruke Hum

    A gem from the album "Mirage," this ghazal reflects on the complexities of life and relationships, with Jagjit Singh's velvety voice adding depth to the emotional resonance of the song.

    These songs are just a glimpse of Jagjit Singh's vast musical repertoire, which continues to enchant listeners with its timeless beauty and emotional depth.

    Last Updated Feb 8, 2024, 7:30 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    12th Fail actor Vikrant Massey shares news of welcoming baby boy with wife Sheetal Thakur; Read on ATG

    12th Fail actor Vikrant Massey shares news of welcoming baby boy with wife Sheetal Thakur; Read on

    Farhan Akhtar and Harman Baweja team out for action thriller, film details here RKK

    Farhan Akhtar and Harman Baweja team out for action thriller, film details here

    Jagjit Singh Birth Anniversary: Mahesh Bhatt once made SHOCKING revelation about renowned Ghazal singer RBA

    Jagjit Singh Birth Anniversary: Mahesh Bhatt once made SHOCKING revelation about renowned Ghazal singer

    After 33 years Deadpool's Rob Liefeld announces retirement from Marvel franchise; read on RBA

    After 33 years Deadpool's Rob Liefeld announces retirement from Marvel franchise; read on

    Vedaa John Abraham shares poster of his latest film featuring Sharvari Wagh; release date is out RBA

    Vedaa: John Abraham shares poster of his latest film featuring Sharvari Wagh; release date is out

    Recent Stories

    12th Fail actor Vikrant Massey shares news of welcoming baby boy with wife Sheetal Thakur; Read on ATG

    12th Fail actor Vikrant Massey shares news of welcoming baby boy with wife Sheetal Thakur; Read on

    Happy Propose Day 2024 wishes, messages, and quotes to share with your beloved partner RBA

    Happy Propose Day 2024 wishes, messages, and quotes to share with your beloved partner

    Daily Horoscope for February 8 2024 aries taurus gemini cancer virgo leo libra capricorn pisces gcw

    Daily Horoscope for February 8, 2024: Good day for Cancer, be cautious Pisces & more

    Numerology Prediction for February 8 2024 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for February 8, 2024: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    On the verge of collapse: Why France's leading IT firm, with over 100,000 employees, faces existential crisis snt

    On the verge of collapse: Why France's leading IT firm, with over 100,000 employees, faces existential crisis

    Recent Videos

    World Cancer Day: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more

    Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra who survived ampullary carcinoma

    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon