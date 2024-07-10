Jacqueline Fernandez money laundering case: Actress once again summoned by ED, to be questioned on July 10

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez has been called by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) once again. She will be questioned on Wednesday, July 10, 2024, in connection with the money laundering investigation, which also includes alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who is currently imprisoned in Delhi's Mandoli jail in connection with a Rs 200 crore extortion case, was said to be in a relationship with Jacqueline. While the actress has repeatedly denied having a romantic relationship with Sukesh, she is an accused in the case and has been questioned by the Enforcement Directorate several times.

Jacqueline's allegations on Sukesh

However, the actress later withdrew her plea. In February of this year, Jacqueline Fernandes accused Sukesh of slandering her through the media. She also accused him of harassment and asked the court to file a complaint against him. Later, ED maintained before the Delhi High Court that Jacqueline was intentionally involved in possessing and using Sukesh's crime proceeds. In response to Fernandez's motion to quash an FIR against her in the money laundering case, the ED made the statement in its affidavit.

ED accuses Jacqueline of not telling the truth

In its response, ED stated Fernandez never told the truth about the financial transactions with Chandrasekhar and always kept facts hidden until presented with evidence. "She still refuses to tell the truth. Fernandez also deleted all of the data on her mobile phone following Chandrasekhar's detention, interfering with the evidence. She also asked her coworkers to erase the evidence. The evidence establishes beyond a doubt that she had been enjoying, consuming, and possessing proceeds of crime. Thus, it is established that Fernandez was intentionally involved in possessing and using accused Chandrasekhar's crime proceeds," the statement read.

