Rapper Lil Poppa, real name Janarious Mykel Wheeler, has passed away at 25. His death was confirmed by the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office, with the cause still under investigation. Industry figures have paid tribute to the rapper.

Rapper Lil Poppa, born as Janarious Mykel Wheeler, has passed away at 25, reported Billboard. Hailing from Jacksonville, the rapper's death was confirmed by the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office on Wednesday. While the cause of his death remains unknown, the matter is being currently investigated. Since the news came out, there has been an outpouring of support and tributes from Lil Poppa's fans and colleagues from the industry, including the likes of rappers Dej Loaf, Mozzy, and Nardo Wick.

Tributes Pour In

Great Day Records CEO Caroline "Baroline" Diaz took to X and wrote, "My little brother is gone, Poppa I love you so much. I am so broken. One of the first artists I had at Interscope. A&R'ed 4 of his projects. I'm so sad right now."

Comedian and musician Lil Duval added, "this one really hurt me cuz i really cared about lil poppa. Most of us in Jacksonville knew him since he was a kid. And we all wanted him to win and he was. Cuz once the drill music died done he was the only one left standing. And he deserved it cuz He was really who all these other YN rappers wanted to be in Jacksonville. Even his enemies was his fans first."

A Look At Lil Poppa's Career

Lil Poppa, who signed to Yo Gotti's CMG label in 2022, has notched multiple collaborations over the years with Gotti, Polo G, Rylo Rodriguez, Toossi, Mozzy, Seddy Hendrix, and Yungeen Ace. Earlier this month, he unveiled his 'Out of Town Bae' single. The rapper, who had been on tour in late 2025, was set for the Birthday Bash show in March this year, as per Billboard. (ANI)