Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jaane Jaan reveiw: Kareena Kapoor, Vijay Verma appreciated; but Jaideep Ahlawat's performance dominates

    Twitter users praise Jaideep Ahlawat's standout performance in "Jaane Jaan." Kareena Kapoor and Vijay Varma also earn accolades, but Ahlawat steals the show. The crime thriller, based on a Japanese novel, receives mixed reviews

    Jaane Jaan reveiw: Kareena Kapoor, Vijay Verma appreciated; but Jaideep Ahlawat's performance dominates ATG
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 22, 2023, 9:21 AM IST

    Sujoy Ghosh's latest offering on Netflix, "Jaane Jaan," has been making waves among viewers. The crime thriller features Kareena Kapoor as a single mother, Jaideep Ahlawat as a math teacher, and Vijay Varma as a cop. Twitter users have been buzzing with their thoughts, and it's clear that Jaideep Ahlawat has become the talk of the town with his remarkable performance.

    Jaideep Ahlawat's Acting Triumph: On Twitter, fans couldn't contain their admiration for Jaideep Ahlawat's exceptional acting skills. One user enthusiastically exclaimed, "My goodness, what is Jaideep Ahlawat made of??? My soul left my body after that last conversation between him and Maya in #JaaneJaan."

    Another user applauded Ahlawat's performance, stating, "#JaaneJaan - hats off to Jaideep Ahlawat for his superb acting. Vijay Varma and Kareena appeared as sidekicks in comparison. The plot was refreshingly crisp, and I loved it."

    Praising Ahlawat's layered portrayal, a third user remarked, "@JaideepAhlawat, what a performance! Your character was intricately depicted and effectively communicated. You absolutely nailed your role! (applause emoji) It's performances like these that define cinema! #JaaneJaan."

    One more user couldn't help but gush, "#JaaneJaan is incredibly gripping. A pure edge-of-the-seat thriller. #Bebo delivered a fearless performance, and #Vijay exuded charm. However, @JaideepAhlawat completely stole the show with his brilliant performance."

    A reviewer aptly summed it up, "#JaaneJaan is a well-executed crime mystery thriller. #KareenaKapoor looks stunning and delivers a powerful performance, #VijayVarma brings his charming screen presence, but it's clear that #JaideepAhlawat steals the spotlight with his unsettling portrayal."

    Chemistry on Screen: Twitter users also weighed in on the chemistry between the cast members. One user shared stills from a scene where Kareena sings the title track at a karaoke bar with Vijay and enthused, "I AM OBSESSED #JaaneJaan."

    Another user compared on-screen pairings, writing, "Maya & the Teacher >>> Karan & Maya #JaaneJaan (red hearts emoji)."

    A fan declared Kareena's performance as the standout, saying, "Congratulations on a mesmerizing performance in Jaane Jaan, released on Netflix today. Equally well supported and performed by @JaideepAhlawat and @MrVijayVarma. A must-watch."

    Another fan called "Jaane Jaan" a delightful birthday treat for Kareena, sharing, "Finished #JaaneJaan, and @JaideepAhlawat, you are amazing. #KareenaKapoorKhan, as usual, delivered a stellar performance. @MrVijayVarma was equally impressive. All three delivered their roles naturally (red heart emoji) (fire emoji). What a treat we got on Bebo's birthday."

    About Jaane Jaan: "Jaane Jaan" is an adaptation of the 2005 novel "The Devotion of Suspect X" by Japanese author Keigo Higashino.

    While Twitter users lauded the performances, a review from The Hindustan Times offered a more critical perspective, stating, "In the climax sequence, as the mystery-solving unfolds through a series of flashbacks, or as the puzzle pieces start falling into place, it becomes evident that the puzzle may never have existed in the first place. Instead, it appears to be a series of events arranged to make sense of the last two hours of viewing.

    ALSO READ: Amy Jackson's latest look draws comparisons to Cillian Murphy, 'Oppenheimer' star

    Last Updated Sep 22, 2023, 9:21 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Amy Jackson's latest look draws comparisons to Cillian Murphy, 'Oppenheimer' star ATG

    Amy Jackson's latest look draws comparisons to Cillian Murphy, 'Oppenheimer' star

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 Shah Rukh Khan AbRam Khan visits Lal Baugcha Raja seeks divine blessings ATG

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Shah Rukh Khan, AbRam Khan visits Lal Baugcha Raja; seeks divine blessings

    'Kantara 2' will be made in budget around 100 crores: Raj B Shetty vkp

    ‘Kantara 2’ will be made in budget around 100 crores: Raj B Shetty

    Drishyam to Forensic: Must watch crime thriller movies in Malayalam rkn eai

    Drishyam to Forensic : Must watch crime thriller movies in Malayalam

    Alia Bhatt finally breaks silence on being called 'nepo kid'; Know details vma

    Alia Bhatt finally breaks silence on being called 'nepo kid'; Know details

    Recent Stories

    Chandrayaan 3 mission update: ISRO aims to revive Vikram lander today

    Chandrayaan-3 mission update: ISRO aims to revive Vikram lander today

    Sukhee Screening: Kartik Aaryan, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Elvish Yadav elevate style game at the event vma

    Sukhee Screening: Kartik Aaryan, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Elvish Yadav elevate style game at the event

    Amy Jackson's latest look draws comparisons to Cillian Murphy, 'Oppenheimer' star ATG

    Amy Jackson's latest look draws comparisons to Cillian Murphy, 'Oppenheimer' star

    Kerala: Heavy rain causes landslides in Kottayam;IMD issues yellow alert for 2 districts rkn

    Kerala: Heavy rain causes landslides in Kottayam;IMD issues yellow alert for 2 districts

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 Shah Rukh Khan AbRam Khan visits Lal Baugcha Raja seeks divine blessings ATG

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Shah Rukh Khan, AbRam Khan visits Lal Baugcha Raja; seeks divine blessings

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive Asianet News Dialogues with ISRO Chief S Somanath on manpower

    ISRO Chairman EXCLUSIVE: 'Are we getting the best talent in India? Answer is NO'

    Video Icon
    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi WATCH AJR

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Agents of Indian government WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' allegation

    'Agents of Indian government...' WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' claim

    Video Icon
    India growth potential mirrors China rise says Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio WATCH AJR

    Billionaire Ray Dalio compares PM Modi to Deng Xiaoping, says 'India holds highest growth potential' | WATCH

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE Interview with S Jaishankar on G20 Leaders Summit and India's presidency

    EXCLUSIVE! S Jaishankar: 'India took diplomacy to people; shaped the agenda'

    Video Icon