    'It is our duty to promote own our culture at a fashion....', Sara Ali Khan says THIS about Indian fashion

    Sara Ali Khan champions Indian fashion, urging public figures to promote cultural heritage. Her latest projects include 'Murder Mubarak' and 'Ae Watan Mere Watan,'

    Sara Ali Khan champions Indian fashion, urging public figures to promote cultural heritage. Her latest projects include 'Murder Mubarak' and 'Ae Watan Mere Watan,'
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 16, 2024, 5:36 PM IST

    Sara Ali Khan, the versatile Bollywood actress known for her elegant portrayal in traditional Indian attire, has voiced her appreciation for Indian fashion and underscored the importance of public figures in promoting it. In a recent interview at a fashion event, Khan expressed her fondness for Indian clothing, emphasizing its comfort and versatility in everyday wear.

    'I believe Indian clothes offer unparalleled comfort for daily wear,' Khan remarked during her conversation with IANS. She highlighted the global acceptance of Indian fashion, noting its influence on contemporary western styles such as co-ord sets. Khan stressed the responsibility of public figures in advocating for Indian culture through fashion, stating, 'As public figures, it is our duty to promote our culture at a fashion and clothing level, inspiring and influencing others.'

    Known for her preference for simplicity in fashion, Khan shared her affinity for minimalistic attire, particularly simple kurtas. 'I like to keep things simple, and that’s why I love wearing simple kurtas,' she explained, echoing her belief in wearing what makes her feel comfortable and confident.

    On the professional front, Sara Ali Khan's latest film, 'Murder Mubarak,' directed by Homi Adajania, premiered on Netflix on March 15. The mystery thriller features a stellar cast including Pankaj Tripathi, Vijay Varma, Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, and Dimple Kapadia.

    ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra poses with Orry at Mukesh Ambani Holi party; pictures go VIRAL

    Next in line is 'Ae Watan Mere Watan,' a patriotic film set in the Pre-Independence era, where Khan portrays the role of freedom fighter Usha Mehta. Directed by Kannan Iyer, the film, also starring Emraan Hashmi and Anand Tiwari, is set to premiere on Prime Video on March 21.

    Following these projects, Khan will grace the big screen in Anurag Basu's highly anticipated theatrical release, 'Metro: In Dino,' alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Anupam Kher, and an ensemble cast. Scheduled for release on September 13, 2024, the film promises an intriguing cinematic experience.

    Last Updated Mar 16, 2024, 5:36 PM IST
